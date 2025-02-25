IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Stock2Me Podcast featuring Matthew Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Stock2Me Podcast showcases a diverse lineup of companies and individuals who are transforming traditional business practices within their industries. The latest episode features an insightful discussion with Matthew Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management, an investment firm focused on providing innovative strategies while challenging Wall Street's institutional biases.

Tuttle opened the discussion by examining the appeal of memecoins relative to traditional stocks and ETFs, highlighting how this interest led Tuttle Capital to file for leveraged memecoin ETFs.

“I think everyone was aware of Bitcoin and crypto for the past few years, but, for most people, they really haven't had access to it. I'm not going to open up an account at a crypto exchange and try to trade crypto. That's just not what I'm used to,” he explained. “Eventually, we saw the advent of spot Bitcoin ETFs. The cool thing about ETFs is that they're an access product. They allow people to invest in things they otherwise couldn’t, and that opened the floodgates.”

“Now, we have a president who is rabidly pro-crypto. He’s got his own memecoin, as does his wife. I think you’re going to see a massive expansion beyond Bitcoin. We wanted to give investors access to that opportunity—to trade beyond Bitcoin and Ether. The crypto community is excited because it provides another way to invest without concerns over another FTX-type event. You can simply go on your Robinhood or Webull account and buy an ETF.”

Tuttle also discussed how advances in artificial intelligence are reshaping traditional investing.

“You want to look across different sectors—semiconductors, infrastructure, AI, healthcare—and we’re launching ETFs in most of those areas, using AI to select stocks and determine weightings. Today’s AI already makes traditional indexing and active management obsolete. In 10 minutes, I can do things with ChatGPT that would take an analyst at Goldman Sachs a week. That’s going to be a gamechanger.”

Tuttle Capital Management is an investment firm dedicated to developing innovative, profit-driven strategies that challenge traditional Wall Street conventions. The firm specializes in ETFs designed to provide investors with unique market access, leveraging cutting-edge approaches to capitalize on emerging trends. With a commitment to transparency and a focus on delivering value beyond institutional biases, Tuttle Capital Management seeks to empower investors with tools to navigate today’s dynamic financial landscape.

