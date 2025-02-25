GCM Grosvenor Announces Final Close of GCM Grosvenor Co-Investment Opportunities Fund III, Raising Nearly $615 Million

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, today announced the final close of GCM Grosvenor Co-Investment Opportunities Fund III (“GCF III”), securing approximately $615 million in commitments, a material increase over its predecessor, GCF II. With the firm’s total private equity co-investment commitments now at $9 billion, this milestone reinforces GCM Grosvenor’s position as a leader in co-investment strategies within its broader $30 billion private equity platform.

Co-investments are increasingly seen as an essential component of a diversified private markets program, and GCM Grosvenor provides differentiated access to co-investment opportunities through its robust sourcing capabilities, flexible structuring, and established partnerships across sponsors and other market participants.

“We are grateful for the strong support of our GCF III investors, who continue to recognize the value of our disciplined and diversified approach,” said Michael Sacks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at GCM Grosvenor. “Our 25-year track record investing in private equity helps us to identify and execute compelling co-investment opportunities.”

GCF III attracted a broad base of investors, including public, corporate, and Taft-Hartley pension plans, financial institutions, and family offices based in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The fund will focus on co-investments across private equity, particularly targeting middle-market growth and buyout transactions.

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $80 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

Tom Johnson and Abigail Ruck

H/Advisors Abernathy

tom.johnson@h-advisors.global / abigail.ruck@h-advisors.global

212-371-5999