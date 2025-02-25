Wilsonart® Delivers Customer Visions with Cutting-Edge Surface Innovations at KBIS 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart, a world-class innovator of engineered surfaces, is redefining design possibilities with nature-inspired introductions across three of its engineered surface collections at the 2025 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS). With stunning new designs in Wilsonart Quartz, Wilsonart Solid Surface and Wilsonart Thinscape Composite Tops, Wilsonart delivers beauty, performance and sustainability in a portfolio perfectly engineered to elevate any residential environment. All of these new products along with the full selection of Wilsonart surfaces will be on display during KBIS 2025 at the brand’s booth W2100.

“At Wilsonart we are focused on delivering your vision, with surfaces you love, service you can count on, backed by people who care,” said Kate Grossman, vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart. “This year’s design introductions combine our industry expertise with the raw inspiration of the natural world to deliver surfaces that not only captivate the eye but also stand up to the demands of everyday living. With Wilsonart’s broad and diverse portfolio, the design possibilities are virtually limitless.”

New Wilsonart surfaces debuting at KBIS 2025 include:

Wilsonart Quartz

From extravagant designs to sophisticated neutrals, Wilsonart Quartz introduces groundbreaking aesthetics with standout designs inspired by the beauty of natural stone. This collection celebrates bold innovation, introducing ten dynamic designs – Icelandic Mist in Wilsonart Natural Matte, Emerald Brook, Sapphire Rift, Sandwept Cove and Charcoal Peak – with captivating visual elements like rich veining, dramatic contrasts and harmonious color palettes. Whether you’re seeking striking patterns or subtle elegance, Wilsonart Quartz transforms spaces with enduring style.

Additionally, new designs to the Wilsonart Quartz portfolio include Cloudbreak and Permian Slate, representing a leap forward in large-scale patterns, pushing the boundaries of engineering and design.

Wilsonart Quartz provides incredible strength and versatility, allowing design professionals to reimagine their style story without limits. It maintains its brilliance even in the most well-used areas. All Wilsonart Quartz designs are extremely durable, easy to maintain and clean, and are stain resistant. The new Quartz designs will be available in summer 2025. For more information, visit wilsonart.com/quartz.

Wilsonart Solid Surface

Wilsonart Solid Surface expands its collection with nine new designs, featuring timeless quartzite-inspired aesthetics and luxurious textures that redefine versatility and elegance. Designed to integrate seamlessly into both residential and commercial spaces, these surfaces bring a refined touch to kitchens, baths, laundry rooms and more. Carrara Royale and Monte Paradiso join Wilsonart’s Crafted Collection, bringing the natural appeal and prestige of marble design into every space. These new introductions offer soft, versatile marble-inspired patterns that elevate classic elegance. Sierra Quartzite and Sunset Quartzite round out Wilsonart Solid Surface’s sophisticated quartzite designs, offering the highly sought-after movement and depth of natural quartzite without the upkeep. Opulent Luxe, Grey, Angora Sands, Gardar Cliff and Cliffside Travertine push the boundaries of solid surface design, incorporating rich textures and sophisticated colorways that emulate the beauty of travertine and other natural stones.

Virtually seamless and non-porous, Wilsonart Solid Surface offerings are naturally resistant to fade, heat and most stains, and do not support the growth of mold, mildew and bacteria. These surfaces are also durable, repairable and thermo-formable, and can easily be cleaned with just soap and water. The new Solid Surface designs will be available in summer 2025. For more information, visit wilsonart.com/solid-surfaces.

Wilsonart Thinscape Composite Tops

Wilsonart expands its Thinscape Composite Tops collection with four new residential designs, blending ultra-thin elegance with superior durability. Engineered to resist impact, scratches and moisture, Thinscape offers both beauty and resilience.

Inspired by timeless natural stone, the latest additions, Midday Mahal, Yamuna Quartzite, Notte Nera and Bosco Oscuro, feature warm, sophisticated tones and refined movement, adding depth and character to any space. With minimalist aesthetic and sleek engineering, Thinscape Composite Tops are ideal for modern kitchens, bath vanities and laundry worktops.

The new designs will be available in spring 2025. For more information, visit wilsonart.com/thinscape.

“Whether refreshing a single room or reimagining an entire home, these collections offer unmatched versatility, durability, and style to enhance any space,” said Grossman.

Also at the booth, Wilsonart design experts will be hosting live educational sessions uncovering the latest trends in kitchen, bath and home design on Tuesday, February 25, at 11 a.m. and Wednesday, February 26, at 1 p.m.

Additionally, Wilsonart will be hosting a giveaway, open exclusively to 2025 KBIS attendees with two grand prize winners being randomly selected to receive a kitchen mixer of the winners’ choice that must be a retail value of $700 or less. To enter, KBIS attendees must post a photo of or in the Wilsonart booth on Facebook, Instagram or X, using the hashtag #WilsonartKBIS.

For more information, visit wilsonart.com.

About Wilsonart

Founded in 1956, Wilsonart is a world-leading engineered surfaces company driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. Our company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, with operations in the Americas and Europe. We manufacture and distribute High Pressure Laminate (HPL), Coordinated Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) and Edgeband, Adhesives, Compact Laminate, Composite Countertops, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, Waterproof Wall Panels, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and residential markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, THINSCAPE® and Wetwall™ brands, we continuously redefine decorative surfaces through award-winning design, performance, service and sustainability. For more information, visit wilsonart.com.

