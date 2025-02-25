Nova Scotia bill represents unacceptable political interference in universities: CAUT

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nova Scotia government has proposed sweeping new powers that would violate university autonomy, according to the Canadian Association of University Teachers (CAUT).

Last week, the provincial government introduced Bill 12, An Act Respecting Advanced Education and Research. The bill would allow the Minister of Advanced Education to withhold grants if a university does not satisfactorily show how it is meeting the government’s “social and economic priorities”.

“The government’s actions represent unacceptable political interference in the internal educational affairs of universities,” said David Robinson, executive director of CAUT.

Bill 12 would also set new requirements that grants provided by Research Nova Scotia support research aligned with the government’s political priorities.

The bill would require that 50 per cent of the Board of Governors at universities be appointed by the province. Previously, provincial appointments varied by institution, ranging from around zero to 35 per cent of board members.

“Universities need to have autonomy from government to ensure that decisions they make are based on educational priorities, not political diktat,” said Robinson.

CAUT is the national voice of more than 72,000 academic and professional staff at more than 125 universities and colleges across the country.

Elizabeth Berman

Canadian Association of University Teachers

media@caut.ca

613-400-1633