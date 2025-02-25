Change in substantial shareholding

AS Trigon Property Development announces a change in the structure of shareholders with a substantial shareholding.

On 21.02.2025, Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ sold 804,552 shares in AS Trigon Property Development to Trigon Carbon Negative Agriculture OÜ. Before the change in the substantial shareholding, Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ owned 804,552 shares (17.88%) and Trigon Carbon Negative Agriculture OÜ owned 0 shares (0.00%) in AS Trigon Property Development. After the change of substantial shareholding, Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ owns 0 shares (or 0.00%) and Trigon Carbon Negative Agriculture OÜ owns 804,552 shares (17.88%) in AS Trigon Property Development.