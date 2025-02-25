Olulise osa muudatus

AS Trigon Property Development teatab muudatusest olulist osalust omavate aktsionäride struktuuris.

21.02.2025 müüs Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ 804 552 aktsiat AS-is Trigon Property Development Trigon Carbon Negative Agriculture OÜ-le. Enne olulise osaluse muutumist omas Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ 804 552 aktsiat (ehk 17.88%) ning Trigon Carbon Negative Agriculture OÜ omas 0 aktsiat (0.00%) AS-is Trigon Property Development. Pärast olulise osaluse muutumist omab Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ 0 aktsiat (ehk 0.00%) ning Trigon Carbon Negative Agriculture OÜ omab 804 552 aktsiat (ehk 17.88%) AS-is Trigon Property Development.