SEALSQ Advances Quantum ASIC Development as Part of Its Quantum Roadmap

Quantum ASIC initiative positions SEALSQ as a key player in ensuring semiconductor sovereignty and cybersecurity resilience for critical industries worldwide

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, announced today a significant milestone in its Quantum Roadmap with the advancement of Quantum Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (“Quantum ASIC”) projects across multiple countries, including France, India, Spain, and USA. This strategic initiative underscores SEALSQ’s commitment to innovation in the post-quantum era, delivering secure and high-performance semiconductor solutions tailored for emerging quantum-resistant applications.

SEALSQ’s Quantum ASICs represent a breakthrough in semiconductor design, integrating post-quantum cryptographic algorithms to safeguard digital infrastructure against the looming threat of quantum computing-based cyberattacks. As nations and enterprises prepare for the quantum era, SEALSQ’s proprietary ASICs provide optimized security, efficiency, and performance for critical applications across telecommunications, automotive, IoT, and defense sectors.

The global demand for ASICs is surging (projected to grow from $24.6 billion in 2023 to approximately $41.7 billion by 2030), driven by increasing adoption in AI, IoT, and 5G technologies. SEALSQ’s Quantum ASICs are uniquely positioned to capture a significant share of this market by offering unparalleled security and performance advantages over traditional microcontrollers and FPGAs.

The global semiconductor industry is undergoing a transformation as nations seek to secure their digital infrastructure amidst geopolitical tensions. Taiwan currently dominates the production of advanced sub-7-nanometer chips, while the U.S.-China semiconductor race continues to intensify. SEALSQ’s Quantum ASIC initiative positions the company as a key player in ensuring semiconductor sovereignty and cybersecurity resilience for critical industries worldwide.

SEALSQ’s expertise in secure semiconductor solutions extends beyond performance optimization to embed robust, hardware-based security features, including quantum-resistant encryption and authentication protocols. These innovations are crucial for protecting IoT networks, cloud computing platforms, and artificial intelligence applications against emerging quantum threats.

As SEALSQ accelerates its Quantum Roadmap, the company remains at the forefront of the transition to quantum-secure computing. By pioneering the development of Quantum ASICs, SEALSQ aims to redefine industry standards in cybersecurity, performance, and innovation. The company’s strategic expansion across multiple global markets reinforces its leadership in the semiconductor industry, ensuring a future-ready approach to tackling the challenges posed by quantum advancements.

