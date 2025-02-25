Pritzker Military Foundation Donates $5M to Fort Campbell Historical Foundation

Chicago, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pritzker Military Foundation and its founder, Colonel (IL) Jennifer N. Pritzker IL ARNG (Retired), announced a charitable gift to the Fort Campbell Historical Foundation for the completion of its Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum. The gift is designated for the design, fabrication and installation of immersive and interactive technology. The gift will be paid in multiple installments through 2029.

"The Pritzker Military Foundation and I are deeply honored to support the Fort Campbell Historical Foundation," said Colonel Pritzker. "It is crucial that the public has access to an impactful and educational experience that highlights the history of our soldiers. We are excited about the profound influence this museum will have and look forward to all the incredible work it will do.”

Since 1992, the Fort Campbell Historical Foundation has served as a valuable resource for soldiers and their families. As a public, nonprofit educational organization, it is dedicated to honoring the legacy of military service. In the post-9/11 era, the Foundation has provided over $500,000 in support to troops and their families. It also serves to inspire young people to dedicate their lives to serving both their country and fellow citizens.

The Fort Campbell Historical Foundation is now partnering to create the Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum, honoring Soldiers of Fort Campbell, including the 101st Airborne Division, 5th Special Forces Group, and 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. Expected to draw 200,000 to 300,000 visitors annually, it will be a major local attraction, offering free admission and serving as a hub for community engagement, military reunions, and educational programs. The Museum will officially open to the public in 2026.

“We are extremely grateful for the continued support and this incredibly generous grant from Colonel Pritzker and the Pritzker Military Foundation,” said Major General (Retired) Brian Winski, President of the Fort Campbell Historical Foundation. “This grant will allow us to upgrade and enhance the exhibits and displays that will fill the Museum exhibit hall. We will also be able to leverage tech and interactivity to really bring the history of these great units to life and truly inspire everyone who visits.”

The 33-acre campus and Memorial Park will showcase a diverse collection of historic military artifacts, with open-air aircraft displays and exhibits for visitors to explore. Inside, the museum will feature immersive audio alcoves and displays that share the stories of Soldiers and their families. The museum will feature a spacious atrium that will serve as a multipurpose room available for events, ceremonies, and presentations.

“This grant, and the exhibit enhancements and upgrades the grant will provide, will make this a truly modern and world-class museum,” said Colonel (Retired) Jon Hunter, Fort Campbell Historical Foundation Chief Operating Officer.

The Pritzker Military Foundation is a private foundation that accepts applications by invitation only. There is no open application period.

About the Pritzker Military Foundation

The Pritzker Military Foundation supports nonprofit organizations that preserve American military history, restore historic military artifacts and make them accessible to the public, and provide services and essential resources to active-duty military, veterans and families of service members in all branches of the United States Armed Forces. To learn more, visit www.pritzkermilitaryfoundation.org.

