Interim consolidated financial statement of Grigeo Group AB covering 12 months of 2024

Over 12 months of 2024, Grigeo Group AB company group (hereinafter – the Group), consisting of Grigeo Group AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipėda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA, Grigeo Paper Packaging UAB, Grigeo Tissue UAB, Grigeo Hygiene UAB, Grigeo Tissue sp. z o.o and Energia Cieplna Niedomice sp. z o.o achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 213.0 million. It is by EUR 17.6 million more than over respective period of 2023.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 25.3 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 4.3 million less than in the same period in 2023.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 12 months of 2023, decreased by EUR 4.0 million and reached EUR 34.9 million.

The following table summarizes 12-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million 2024 2023 Change Revenue 213.0 195.4 9% EBITDA* 34.9 38.9 (10%) Profit before tax (EBT) 25.3 29.6 (15%)

*Calculations are disclosed in Note 18 of attached statements.

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo Group AB covering 12 months of 2024 (see attachments).

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01

Attachment