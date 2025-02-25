ARGAN: INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL ON FEBRUARY 10, 2025

Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Tuesday, February 25, 2025 – 5.45pm

Information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

on February 10, 2025

On February 10, 2025, the day we released our notice of meeting ahead of our Combined General Meeting of Shareholders – to be held on March 20, 2025 – the total number of voting rights and shares composing ARGAN’s share capital was as follows:

February 10, 2025 Total number of shares in the share capital 25,414,552 Total theoretical number of voting rights (1) 25,414,552 Total actual number of voting rights (2) 25,394,068

(1) Including the number of shares that have no voting rights (self-detained shares as part of the liquidity contract)

(2) Excluding the number of shares that have no voting rights (self-detained shares as part of the liquidity contract)

2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

March 20: General Assembly 2025

April 1: Net sales of 1 st quarter 2025

quarter 2025 July 1: Net sales of 2 nd quarter 2025

quarter 2025 July 17: Half-year results 2025

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2025





2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 5: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2025

quarter 2025 January 22: Annual results 2025

March 19: General Assembly 2026





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and Au0nom® -labelled – i.e., carbon-neutral in use – pre-let warehouses for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

As at December 31, 2024, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.7 million sq.m, with about a hundred warehouses solely located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €3.9 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of close to €205 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at Dec. 31, 2024).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. The financial solidity of the Group’s model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor’s. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (sliver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

