Vasco Electronics Marks Record Growth and Introduces Revolutionary Translation Tech at CES 2025

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasco Electronics , a global leader in electronic translators, is celebrating a significant year of growth and success, culminating in a standout presence at CES 2025. The company recently unveiled the groundbreaking Vasco Translator E1 , an AI-powered translation solution featuring innovative earbuds supporting over 50 languages. Additionally, Vasco Electronics previewed the Vasco Translator Q1 , which introduces the world’s first voice cloning technology for translation, setting a new industry standard.

Vasco Electronics saw impressive growth in 2024, with a 27% year-over-year increase globally and a 200% growth in the U.S. market alone. The company holds a strong 90% market share in Europe and is widely recognized as a top brand in the global translation device industry. In 2024, Vasco Electronics sold over 100,000 translators worldwide, a milestone that underscores a growing demand for its products.

Additionally, Vasco Electronics expanded its international footprint over the past year with its products now available in 26 markets, including five new countries: China, Canada, Belgium, Greece, and Mexico. With offices in seven countries and a diverse team of over 200 employees from 20 regions, the company’s rapid expansion is a testament to the growing demand for translation devices.

“Reaching such significant milestones reinforces our commitment to driving innovation in the translation technology space. As we move forward, we will continue to expand our global presence and redefine how language barriers are overcome, helping people communicate more effectively and with ease,” shared Maciej Góralski, founder and CEO, Vasco Electronics.

What’s Next

At CES 2025, Vasco Electronics previewed its next-generation Vasco Translator Q1, set to launch in the summer of 2025. This cutting-edge device features voice cloning, phone call translation, and a touchless translation mode for seamless, hands-free conversations. This device also includes a complimentary worldwide data package for global communication. The Q1’s Call Translator app will support real-time phone call translations in over 50 languages, while AI-powered voice cloning will enable users to replicate their voice in over 70 languages for a natural, personalized experience.

Vasco Electronics officially launched the Vasco Translator E1 at CES 2025. Using the mobile app, users can connect with up to ten participants and receive translations simultaneously. The upcoming E1’s Audience Mode will enable users to address an unlimited number of listeners in their native languages simultaneously, delivering translations in each participant’s native language.

The Vasco Translator Q1 and E1 represent a significant leap in the company’s vision to provide seamless, real-time translation. With AI-driven translations, advanced connectivity, and user-friendly interfaces, these devices are designed to meet the needs of travelers, professionals, and language learners alike.

“We are proud of our achievements over the past year and the introduction of two industry-changing devices,” adds Góralski. “Our mission to break down language barriers worldwide has never been more relevant, and with the upcoming launch of the Q1 model, bringing the first AI-powered voice cloning technology to market, we’re setting new standards for ease of communication and accessibility.”

To learn more about Vasco Electronics, please visit www.vasco-translator.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram @VascoTranslator. Additional details on the Vasco Translator Q1, including product images and a fact sheet, can be found here .

About Vasco Electronics:

With a mission of providing everyone with a tool to communicate, Vasco Electronics has been a leader in manufacturing innovative translation technology for nearly 20 years. The latest devices from Vasco Electronics allow people from different countries and cultures to speak not only to each other but also communicate effectively and accurately, transcending language barriers. Vasco Electronics can be found around the world in 26 countries and 4 continents.