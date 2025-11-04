Vasco Electronics Unveils Vasco Translator Q1, Setting a New Standard in Real-Time AI-Powered Translation

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasco Electronics , a global leader in translation technology, today announces the launch of the Vasco Translator Q1 , a revolutionary translator designed for real-time communication in up to 113 languages. First showcased at CES 2025, the Q1 introduces industry-first features, including voice cloning, real-time phone call translation, and enhanced photo translation with innovative voiceover capabilities.

A standout feature of the Q1 is the Vasco My Voice function, which uses AI to replicate a user’s tone, pitch and cadence in multiple languages, enabling authentic voice-to-voice conversations. This function takes personalization to the next level by allowing users to communicate in a way that feels natural and true to their own voice. The device also includes a Call Translator, offering real-time phone call translations in more than 50 languages without the need for third-party apps.

“Our goal with the Q1 was to make communication effortless, whether you're traveling the world, conducting business, or learning a new language,” said Maciej Góralski, founder and CEO of Vasco Electronics. “We’ve built it to be intuitive, supportive, and reliable, making it the kind of device that feels like an extension of you, helping you understand and be understood.”

The Vasco Translator Q1’s advanced features include:

Voice Cloning: AI-generated voice cloning to preserve the user’s vocal tone across languages.

AI-generated voice cloning to preserve the user’s vocal tone across languages. Real-Time Phone Call Translation: Enables voice-to-voice translations over the phone in 50+ languages.

Enables voice-to-voice translations over the phone in 50+ languages. Group Translation: Supports up to 100 participants in a single translation session.

Supports up to 100 participants in a single translation session. Photo Translation: Instantly translates text from images with the help of the Sony IMX 258 13MP camera and autofocus (AF) in 113 languages. Users can tap the translated text to have it play as audio in their preferred language.

Instantly translates text from images with the help of the Sony IMX 258 13MP camera and autofocus (AF) in 113 languages. Users can tap the translated text to have it play as audio in their preferred language. Touchless Mode: A hands-free function for real-time voice translation.

A hands-free function for real-time voice translation. Text-to-Speech (TTS): Supports TTS in 82 languages for natural-sounding voice outputs.

Additional functions include customizable speech rate settings, automatic language recognition, and history storage for easy reference. Its lifetime, unlimited global internet access ensures users can connect and translate from nearly 200 countries without extra charges, making it an essential companion for global travelers, business professionals, and multilingual communities.

The Vasco Translator Q1 stands out with its unique integration of custom-built hardware and software, making it one of the few devices in its category to offer this level of advanced innovation. Its seamless design includes a dual-core processor, dual noise-canceling microphones, and a high-resolution touchscreen that delivers a clear, sharp image, ideal for group translations or on-the-go interactions. The device’s durable screen is designed to withstand everyday wear and tear, ensuring resilience in any environment.

“With the Q1, we’ve focused on creating a device that makes communication feel effortless and natural,” said Tomasz Stomski, Chief Product Officer at Vasco Electronics. “Whether you're connecting with someone across the world or just trying to make everyday interactions smoother, the Q1 takes the complexity out of translation.”

With its combination of cutting-edge features, sleek design, and unparalleled functionality, the Vasco Translator Q1 is setting a new standard in translation technology, making global communication smoother, more personal, and more accessible than ever before.

The device is available in a Mystic Plum colorway and is priced at $489. To learn more about Vasco Electronics, please visit www.vasco-translator.com . Additional details on the Vasco Translator Q1, including product images and a fact sheet, can be found here .

About Vasco Electronics

With a mission of providing everyone with a tool to communicate, Vasco Electronics has been a leader in manufacturing innovative translation technology for nearly 20 years. The latest devices from Vasco Electronics allow people from different countries and cultures to not only speak to each other but also communicate effectively and accurately, transcending language barriers. Vasco Electronics can be found around the world in 26 countries and 4 continents.