Vasco Electronics to Introduce Revolutionary AI-Powered Solutions at CES 2026, Paving the Way for Seamless Multilingual Communication

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasco Electronics , a global leader in AI-driven translation technology, is set to showcase its latest innovations at CES 2026, including the newly released Vasco Translator Q1 , and two new software solutions – Vasco Audience and AI Assistant – all of which are designed to transform multilingual communication for businesses, professionals, and travelers worldwide.

Vasco Audience is an innovative software that enables automated simultaneous translation during presentations in over 50 languages. Speakers can present, while audience members listen to the translation in their native language on their smartphones in real-time. This technology uses semantic segmentation to make translations easier to read, hear, and understand. It edits captured speech in real time and breaks it into separate blocks for clarity. The translation tracks the speaker’s meaning throughout the presentation.

Vasco’s AI Assistant will be built into Voice and Photo translation as an extension. After receiving a translation, users can tap the AI Assistant button to get more information about the subject described – whether it comes from a conversation or a photo. The feature is designed for people who want to learn more about what they see or hear, with results tailored to the user’s location. From navigation tips to local history and language idioms, the AI Assistant aims to provide a deeper, clearer context.

Announced at CES 2025, was Vasco’s most advanced product, the Vasco Translator Q1. Its Automatic Voice Recognition (AVR) enables hands-free, real-time translation for uninterrupted conversations, while Vasco My Voice leverages AI to replicate a speaker’s tone and cadence, ensuring emotional nuance and authenticity in every translation. Additionally, the Call Translator feature delivers consistent performance even in remote areas or regions without Wi-Fi, providing accurate translations during phone calls without the need for external apps or devices.

“At CES, we’ll showcase the latest advancements in AI-powered translation, designed to help individuals and organizations break down language barriers, whether in one-on-one conversations, large conferences, or global events,” said Maciej Góralski, founder and CEO of Vasco Electronics. “Our solutions are built to not only enhance communication but also foster greater cultural understanding and collaboration across borders.”

With its seamless integration across Vasco’s ecosystem, the Vasco Translator Q1 and its newest features, the Vasco Audience and AI Assistant, represent the future of multilingual communication, providing intuitive, powerful solutions for individuals and organizations to connect effortlessly across language barriers.

“At Vasco Electronics, we’re committed to providing solutions for real-world communication challenges,” said Tomasz Stomski, Chief Product Officer at Vasco Electronics. “The innovations we’ll showcase at CES 2026 will empower individuals and businesses to communicate effortlessly across language barriers, reshaping global engagement and collaboration.”

At CES? Vasco Electronics can be found at Booth #9677 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Vasco Electronics will also be present at three locations throughout the event:

Uproar by Moburst Media Suite – Mandalay Bay on Sunday, Jan. 4 from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT.

Unveiled – Mandalay Bay on Sunday, Jan. 4 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. PT.

Pepcom – Paris Ballroom at the Paris Hotel on Monday, Jan. 5 from 7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. PT.





To learn more about Vasco Electronics, please visit www.vasco-translator.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram @VascoTranslator.

Additional details on Vasco Electronics, including product images and fact sheets, can be found here .

Any media in attendance at CES will have the chance to demo Vasco’s products. For those unable to attend CES, limited samples are available upon request.

About Vasco Electronics

With a mission of providing everyone with a tool to communicate, Vasco Electronics has been a leader in manufacturing innovative translation technology for nearly 20 years. The latest devices from Vasco Electronics allow people from different countries and cultures to not only speak to each other but also communicate effectively and accurately, transcending language barriers. Vasco Electronics can be found around the world in 26 countries and 4 continents.