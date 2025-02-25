IBA and Jabil sign contract to install a Be-Wide X-ray solution in Mississippi, USA

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, February 25, 2025 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and electron beam and X-ray solutions for industrial irradiation, and Jabil Inc. a global leader in engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, announced today they have signed a contract for the installation of a Be-Wide X-ray solution in a greenfield site in Byhalia, Mississippi, USA, to expand Jabil’s sterilization capabilities.

The Be Wide X-ray solution, powered by IBA’s Rhodotron® accelerator, will enhance Jabil's portfolio, offering advanced high-scale sterilization technology for a diverse range of medical devices. It includes a full-size pallet conveyor, Beagle production line control system, and Building Safety System.

Jabil went on to state that this investment in IBA’s Be Wide solution and their global network ensures efficiency, reliability, and scalability to meet global customer needs while maintaining high safety and compliance standards. It will allow them to support large-scale production with global capacity, quality, and integrated capabilities, including sterilization cycle documentation, logistics, and procurement.

Construction of the new Jabil facility is expected to be completed during the second half of 2026 and they expect full operational capability of the Be Wide solution in late 2027. IBA will install and test the system, as well as train Jabil’s team.

Mike Mahaz, Senior Vice President of Healthcare Division at Jabil, commented:” Jabil is pleased to partner with IBA to expand our sterilization services with industrial X-ray irradiation, strategically located near Memphis. IBA’s expertise ensures our X-ray services will operate with the utmost care and quality.”

Thomas Servais, President of IBA Industrial Solutions, added: “We are proud to support Jabil Healthcare on this transformative step. Our Be Wide X-ray Solution not only expands their global sterilization capabilities but also ensures they have the latest in scalable irradiation processing for a complete range of products, meeting the growing demands of the medical device industry.”

The typical price for a Be Wide X-ray solution with customization ranges from EUR 16 million to EUR 19 million, depending on the configuration and options.

***ENDS***

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About JABIL

At Jabil (NYSE: JBL), we are proud to be a trusted partner for the world's top brands, offering comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. With over 50 years of experience across industries and a vast network of over 100 sites worldwide, Jabil combines global reach with local expertise to deliver both scalable and customized solutions. Our commitment extends beyond business success as we strive to build sustainable processes that minimize environmental impact and foster vibrant and diverse communities around the globe. Discover more at www.jabil.com.

CONTACTS

Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

ICR Consilium

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Lucy Featherstone

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700

IBA@icrhealthcare.com

Attachment