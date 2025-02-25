Worldline - Governance evolution

Worldline appoints Pierre-Antoine Vacheron as Chief Executive Officer

Paris, La Défense, February 25th, 2025

The Board of Directors of Worldline [Euronext: WLN], is pleased to announce that Pierre-Antoine Vacheron has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer effective on March 1st, 2025, succeeding Marc-Henri Desportes, who has served as an interim CEO since October 2024.

Pierre-Antoine brings over 30 years of extensive international and transformational experience as CEO and CFO in the payments, retail and banking industries, most recently as CEO of Payments of Group BPCE and CEO of Natixis Payments. During his tenure at BPCE, Pierre-Antoine focused on product innovation, simplifying the technology and providing excellent customer service to shape a highly competitive and modern payments player in card and account-to-account processing, omnichannel commerce and bank-as-a-service. Before his role at BPCE, Pierre-Antoine headed the Global Merchant Services and Acquiring division of the Ingenico Group. During this period, he oversaw the diversification of Ingenico from a hardware-oriented payments processor to a leading payment services provider.

The Board of Directors has determined that the company required a new external profile and is confident that Pierre-Antoine will bring a fresh perspective to Worldline. His priorities will include transforming the company's performance, enhancing the client experience, and strengthening the talent pool and the company’s culture.



The Board of Directors extends its heartfelt thanks to Marc-Henri for his contributions to the development of Worldline during his tenure as Deputy CEO and ad interim CEO. His steady leadership since October 2024 has been invaluable and reflecting his unwavering commitment to the company’s success, he will ensure a seamless transition to Pierre-Antoine.

Wilfried Verstraete, Chairman of Worldline's Board, stated: "Pierre-Antoine is a strategic executive with profound industry expertise. His deep understanding of global markets and proven ability to deliver results in challenging environments make him an ideal leader for Worldline. His passion for technology, commitment to positive transformation, and assured leadership and focus on performance and delivery are invaluable assets. We anticipate that under his leadership, Worldline will strengthen its position as a frontrunner in payment technology and drive sustainable value creation.”

Pierre-Antoine Vacheron commented: "I am thrilled to take the leadership of Worldline at this important moment for the company. Worldline has the size and breadth of expertise to be at the forefront of an ever-changing payments industry. I am eager to bring my expertise in integration and transformational changes in international contexts to make it happen, within the framework of a strategic plan that we will craft together with the Board of Directors. I look forward to working closely with our teams, customers and partners to build trust, foster growth, and create value for all our stakeholders.

FY 2024 Financial results will be made available on February 26th, 2025 and followed by a webcast. All information will be available on the Company’s website (www.worldline.com).

Biography :

Pierre-Antoine Vacheron

Pierre-Antoine Vacheron brings 30 years of extensive international and transformational experience as CEO and CFO within the banking, retail and payments industries.

Pierre-Antoine joins Worldline from BPCE Payments, the payments arm of Groupe BPCE, Europe's fifth-largest retail bank, where he has served as CEO since 2018, making Payments a strategic business for the entire banking group.

Over his tenure, Pierre-Antoine Vacheron leveraged his focus on product innovation, technology and customer excellence to shape a highly competitive and modern payments player in card and account-to-account processing (BPCE Payments services), omnichannel commerce (Payplug) and bank as a service (Xpollens).

Before BPCE, Pierre-Antoine Vacheron headed the Merchant Services and Acquiring division of Ingenico Group globally. During this period (2009-2017), he notably oversaw the company's diversification, contributing to transforming Ingenico, then hardware oriented, into a leading payment services provider, with the strategic acquisitions of Ogone and Global Collect.

After graduating from the Ecole Nationale d’Administration, Pierre-Antoine Vacheron held financial leadership roles in international and listed companies, across technological (Airbus, Alstom) and retail (Etam) industries, demonstrating his breadth of expertise in finance, operations and technology.

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

February 26, 2025 FY 2024 results

April 23, 2025 Q1 2025 revenue

June 5, 2025 Annual General Meeting July 30, 2025 H1 2025 results



