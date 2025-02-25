AscellaHealth Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth, Strengthen Operations and Advance Patient-Centric Solutions





BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AscellaHealth, a global partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty pharmaceutical industry, today announced the appointment of two senior leaders: Clayton Edwards, RPh, MBA, Senior Vice President, Payer Business Unit and Carl T. Bertram, PharmD, MS, MBA, Senior Vice President, Pharma Business Unit. These strategic roles will be instrumental in driving performance across the organization, elevating client and partner experiences and advancing AscellaHealth’s mission to improve access to innovative therapies and enhance clinical outcomes for individuals with rare and complex conditions.

Welcoming these accomplished professionals, Bill Oldham, chairman and president, AscellaHealth, says, “With their proven success in delivering results across diverse healthcare settings and driving growth in various business sectors, Clayton and Carl will be key contributors to our ongoing operational and financial success. Their deep industry knowledge and experience are directly aligned with our business model and patient-focused care approach. As critical members of our executive team, their leadership will further strengthen our position as a trusted partner within the specialty healthcare ecosystem.”

Clayton Edwards, RPh, MBA – Senior Vice President, Payer Business Unit

Edwards is an industry veteran with extensive experience leading various sectors within the healthcare industry, consistently fostering innovation and growth. Throughout his career, he has held influential roles at renowned organizations, such as CarelonRx Pharmacy, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, CareSource Management Group, OptumRx and UnitedHealthcare.

With a strong background in mergers and acquisitions, Edwards has played a key role in M&A activity across 12 companies, collectively valued at over $19 billion. He has been deeply involved in business development and revenue expansion, identifying acquisition opportunities, conducting due diligence and driving successful post-transaction integration.

Edwards has been instrumental in developing and executing sales, marketing and clinical strategies that led to $8 billion in new sales and established robust customer relationships, achieving an impressive 98.5% retention rate. He has demonstrated global leadership by managing a team of over 6,000 professionals across 27 domestic and four international locations, overseeing key areas such as proposals, contract management, new account installations and leading a dedicated client success team for health services.

“With 34 years of experience across various healthcare organizations, I have built a solid foundation to develop and implement AscellaHealth’s strategies for payers in both public and private sectors,” says Edwards. “I am excited to drive collaborations between payers, drug manufacturers and providers, while advancing solutions that enhance member engagement and improve the overall treatment experience.”

Carl T. Bertram, PharmD, MS, MBA – Senior Vice President, Pharma Business Unit

With over 30 years of experience, Bertram is a senior healthcare executive with extensive expertise in delivering impactful value propositions across specialty pharmacy, managed care, retail and group purchasing organizations. A proven leader in transformation, he has successfully developed innovative health services models, operational strategies, clinical systems and product development initiatives. Bertram has held senior management roles at prestigious organizations, including Walgreens, Walmart, CVS Health, Cigna Health Plan, EnvisionRx PBM, Managed Healthcare Associates and Catamaran (now OptumRx).

Bertram has spearheaded strategic partnerships and initiatives with pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers, providers, wholesalers and technology vendors. He has successfully managed multimillion-dollar budgets, led large-scale operational teams and developed high-impact clinical models, demonstrating exceptional leadership in driving revenue growth and enhancing operational efficiencies.

Recognized as an industry expert and thought leader in pharmacy and innovative business models, Bertram has developed and implemented comprehensive programs across commercialization, operations, clinical and digital services, as well as analytics and insights. He is credited with executing strategies that produced measurable results, including managing Medicaid and Medicare Part D programs, overseeing quality assurance, contributing to formulary decision-making and leading specialty pharmacy operations. Additionally, Bertram holds several patents for clinical technology systems, underscoring his commitment to advancing healthcare solutions.

Bertram says, “As AscellaHealth continues its impressive growth, I look forward to leveraging my extensive experience in building, leading and developing teams. Over the years, I’ve witnessed a shifting global healthcare landscape and see numerous opportunities to assist our clients in launching new therapies or expanding market share for existing products. I am excited to strengthen AscellaHealth’s strategic position, helping specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers accelerate the discovery and commercialization of life-changing therapies that improve the lives of patients with rare and complex, chronic conditions.”

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. For more information on our services and solutions, visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

