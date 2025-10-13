CHAPPER healthcare, AscellaHealth’s Global Pharmaceutical Distributor, Celebrates 50 Years of Global Pharmaceutical Excellence

WATFORD, United Kingdom and BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAPPER healthcare, AscellaHealth’s global pharmaceutical wholesaler, distributor, and service provider, proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary—marking five decades of delivering critical access to licensed and unlicensed medicines to patients in more than 80 countries across six continents. With subsidiaries in Ireland and the United Arab Emirates, and a strategic warehousing hub in Germany, CHAPPER has built a robust global infrastructure to support the timely and reliable delivery of life-saving medicines to markets worldwide.

Founded in 1975 by pharmacist Philip Chapper, the company has grown into a global leader and key member of the EUROPACCESS alliance—while staying true to its core mission: making a meaningful difference by ensuring patients receive the specialty medicines they need, whenever and wherever they need them.

“For over 50 years, CHAPPER healthcare has stood at the intersection of urgency, innovation and trust,” says Jonathan Chapper, CEO, CHAPPER healthcare. “Since its founding, we have expanded from a family-run UK operation into a trusted global partner for life sciences manufacturers, hospitals, and healthcare providers. Many of our client and supplier relationships span decades – in fact, our very first customer from 1975 is still a valued partner 50 years on, which speaks to the transparency and mutual trust at the core of our business.”

“I’ll never forget the night our team mobilised to get a critical antidote on a midnight flight—it arrived within hours and saved multiple lives,” remarked Jonathan, reflecting on the many instances where CHAPPER has successfully executed and stayed true to its mission. “Just this year, we expedited a newly approved cancer medicine to a hospital in Switzerland within 24 hours of the request, giving a patient a fighting chance when time was running out.”

Key milestones in CHAPPER’s journey include:

Launching unlicensed medicine programmes in the 1980s.

Establishing Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Health Research Approval (HRA)-licensed facilities in the UK.

Opening Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA)-authorised operations in Ireland.

Expanding into clinical trial supply and Named Patient Programmes (NPP).

Undergoing a pivotal transformation in 2021 from an export wholesale business to a diversified service model, introducing direct supply to hospitals and partnerships with pharmaceutical manufacturers to broaden patient access.

Marking a defining moment with the shift from international exports to also serving domestic markets across the UK and Ireland, including Great Ormond Street Hospital, with life-saving medicines.





In 2024, CHAPPER healthcare became part of AscellaHealth as its global pharmaceutical wholesaler, distributor, and service provider---enhancing and expanding the organisation’s specialty distribution capabilities on a worldwide scale.

“The acquisition of this recognized trailblazer in the import and export of specialty pharmaceuticals deepened AscellaHealth’s capabilities and leadership position, unlocking new opportunities for market access and product commercialisation throughout the global life sciences industry,” says Alexis Moss, Director of International Business Development, AscellaHealth EU/UK, “Our collective experience, expertise and competencies strengthen our customer value proposition for delivering innovative, end-to-end solutions to stakeholders and providing our specialty patient support programmes throughout the world.“

“We’re proud of CHAPPER healthcare’s remarkable 50-year legacy and excited for the future as we continue advancing global access to specialty medicines,” says Bill Oldham, Chairman and President, AscellaHealth. “Their strong partnerships and established Europe and UK distribution capabilities enable our life sciences partners to better serve patients with complex, chronic and rare disease communities.”

Following its acquisition, CHAPPER healthcare was appointed President of EUROPACCESS in 2025—a strategic joint venture of seven pharmaceutical service providers across Europe that offers integrated commercialisation and market access solutions to help pharmaceutical companies navigate the complex healthcare systems across Europe and UK. This leadership role further strengthens CHAPPER’s ability to support pharmaceutical manufacturers with seamless, pan-European market entry and improved patient access.

Most recently, CHAPPER healthcare was listed on SELECTT (Supplier Electronic Tender Tool), NHS England’s secure platform that enables suppliers to submit offers for specific CMU tenders across the United Kingdom, underscoring the company’s continued growth and alignment with national healthcare systems.

“This milestone not only celebrates CHAPPER’s legacy but also reflects the strength of our shared commitment to enhancing each patient’s treatment journey and driving better clinical outcomes,” continues Moss. “Looking ahead, we remain focused together on building a smarter, more responsive pharmaceutical distribution model—one that meets the growing demand for improved access, availability and affordability of specialty medicines.”





About CHAPPER healthcare

CHAPPER healthcare is AscellaHealth’s global pharmaceutical wholesaler, distributor, and commercialisation service provider, offering specialty pharmacy services with direct-to-patient dispensing capabilities.* In collaboration with AscellaHealth, a U.S.-headquartered provider of life sciences solutions specialising in complex, chronic and rare diseases, CHAPPER healthcare delivers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions across the specialty pharmacy landscape.

Renowned for its long-standing reputation in supplying both licensed and unlicensed medicines, CHAPPER healthcare partners directly with life sciences manufacturers to deliver key distribution services throughout the UK, Europe and beyond through its alliance with EUROPACCESS. Together, these integrated offerings enhance access for life sciences stakeholders worldwide.

*CHAPPER healthcare is wholly owned by Innovative Specialty Solutions, LLC, an affiliate of AscellaHealth, LLC.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients, while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. For more information on our services and solutions, visit www.AscellaHealth.eu or www.AscellaHealth.com.

