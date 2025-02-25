Iceland Seafood International hf: Q4 and 2024 full year results

Iceland Seafood will publish its consolidated financial statement for the year 2024 after closing of markets on February 26th 2025. On the same day, at 4:30 pm, the company will host an online meeting for investors and market participants, where management will present and discuss the results. The meeting will only be streamed online.

Participants in the online meeting can send questions in writing before and during the meeting to the email investors@icelandseafood.com.

A link to the webcast and the investor presentation is here below.

https://vimeo.com/event/4947571/embed/b8ad233675/interaction