Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation Announces Mission-Mini Grant to Support Career and Technical Education

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the nation recognizes February 2025 as Career and Technical Education Month, the Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation (MSLF) and MOHELA are proud to support Missouri students through its Career Development Mission-Mini Grant initiative. This grant program is designed to connect students with career opportunities, corporate partnerships, and pathways to success beyond high school.

"Investing in our students means investing in the future of our workforce," said Melissa Findley, Executive Director, Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation. "Through the Career Development Mission-Mini Grant, we are strengthening career pathways and equipping Missouri students with real-world skills to thrive in high-demand industries."

The Career Development Mission-Mini Grant opportunity focuses on career exploration, job shadowing, internships, mentorships, and workforce development. High schools, colleges, and nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for funding of up to $1,000 to support initiatives such as:

Career Counseling & Exploration – Connecting students with advisors and professionals to help them navigate their career interests.

– Connecting students with advisors and professionals to help them navigate their career interests. Business & College Tours – Providing opportunities for students to visit local employers and higher education institutions.

– Providing opportunities for students to visit local employers and higher education institutions. Job Shadowing & Mentorships – Pairing students with professionals in their chosen career paths.

– Pairing students with professionals in their chosen career paths. Career Events & Workshops – Organizing job fairs, industry panels, and hands-on experiences.

To date, MSLF has received 27 applications, with 18 already approved for funding. Examples of funded projects include:

Hamilton R-II – Job shadow partnerships and guest speaker events for sophomore Career course students.

– Job shadow partnerships and guest speaker events for sophomore Career course students. Fair Play High School – “March Madness Career Match-Up,” a basketball-themed career exploration program.

– “March Madness Career Match-Up,” a basketball-themed career exploration program. Carl Junction High School – Incentives for students completing job shadowing or college visits.

– Incentives for students completing job shadowing or college visits. Ozark Mountain Technical Center – Mock Job Fair featuring over 30 employers.

– Mock Job Fair featuring over 30 employers. Mexico High School – "Show-Me Opportunities" local workforce development event.

– "Show-Me Opportunities" local workforce development event. Salisbury R-IV – Transportation and incentives for job shadowing experiences.

– Transportation and incentives for job shadowing experiences. Bolivar High School – Student certifications in high-demand fields such as Google IT, CDL, OSHA, and restorative nursing.



"Providing students with opportunities to explore career pathways is critical to building a strong workforce and a thriving economy," said Scott Giles, Chairman of the MSLF Foundation Board and CEO of MOHELA. "We are proud to support this initiative, which empowers students to make informed career choices and gain the skills necessary for long-term success."

Applications for the Career Development Mission-Mini Grant will be accepted through April 1, 2025, or until funding is depleted. Interested schools and nonprofit organizations can request an application by visiting the Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation page.

For more information on how MSLF is empowering Missouri students and supporting career and technical education, visit www.moslf.org.

About Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation

MSLF is dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions and career development opportunities for Missouri students, particularly those with financial need, to prepare for and successfully complete their higher education journeys.

About MOHELA

MOHELA is a non-profit, governmental corporation with 40 years of experience and a track record of providing exceptional customer service to the borrowers it serves. MOHELA plays an essential role in the student loan ecosystem, providing support and assistance for around 9 million borrowers.