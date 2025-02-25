Fabrinet Publishes 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

BANGKOK, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today published its Corporate Responsibility Report for the fiscal year ended June 28, 2024. The report details Fabrinet’s progress on key issues including employee development, community engagement, supply chain responsibility, environmental stewardship, and cyber security.

Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said “Operating responsibly and sustainably is built into everything that our more than 14,000 employees do every day. Our 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report reflects our dedication to sustainable innovation and long-term value creation while contributing to a healthier planet and more equitable communities. By focusing on sustainable manufacturing practices, developing our workforce, and maintaining strong governance, we are creating value for all our stakeholders while positioning Fabrinet for continued growth.”

Notable accomplishments highlighted in the report include:

Environmental Stewardship: Expanded waste recycling donations to benefit local NGO initiatives and the environment; implemented 206 lean manufacturing projects, reducing operational costs while improving sustainability through optimized resource use

Expanded waste recycling donations to benefit local NGO initiatives and the environment; implemented 206 lean manufacturing projects, reducing operational costs while improving sustainability through optimized resource use Talent Pipeline Development: Helped to cultivate future Fabrinet leaders though the Temporary Technician Academy, which in 2024, added an advanced training component, expanded to accommodate 41 interns, and achieved a 100% hiring rate for program graduates

Helped to cultivate future Fabrinet leaders though the Temporary Technician Academy, which in 2024, added an advanced training component, expanded to accommodate 41 interns, and achieved a 100% hiring rate for program graduates Employee Development and Wellbeing : Introduced “English for Work” language training, with over 60 participants in the inaugural cohort; launched the “Wellness Wave” initiative, earning the Thai Health Literate Workplace award for promoting physical and mental health

: Introduced “English for Work” language training, with over 60 participants in the inaugural cohort; launched the “Wellness Wave” initiative, earning the Thai Health Literate Workplace award for promoting physical and mental health Community Engagement : Continued long-standing support for the community partners and initiatives, such as Maharaj Home for Boys, the Prosthesis Foundation, and annual health check-ups for seniors; established new partnerships, notably Thanyaphon Reception Home for Girls, and provided facility upgrades and supplies for several local schools

: Continued long-standing support for the community partners and initiatives, such as Maharaj Home for Boys, the Prosthesis Foundation, and annual health check-ups for seniors; established new partnerships, notably Thanyaphon Reception Home for Girls, and provided facility upgrades and supplies for several local schools Business Resilience: Strengthened cybersecurity protocols aligned with NIST standards; obtained ISO 22301 certification for business continuity.



This past year, Fabrinet’s was recognized with Thailand’s CSR-DIW Continuous Award and Labor Management Excellence Award as a result of its efforts.

The full report can be accessed on Fabrinet’s website at www.fabrinet.com/about/esg-initiatives.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, and Israel. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.

SOURCE: Fabrinet

Investor Contact:

Garo Toomajanian

ir@fabrinet.com