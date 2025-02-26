Georgetown University Releases Updated Data Tool on the ROI of Postsecondary Institutions

Washington, DC, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American public is inundated with mixed messages regarding the value of postsecondary education. In an effort to provide better information on the value of colleges, the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW) has updated its frequently cited return on investment (ROI) data tool. The revised online tool lists the ROI of all postsecondary institutions included in the US Department of Education’s College Scorecard.

Institutions that predominantly offer associate's degrees or certificates often have a higher ROI after ten years than institutions that predominantly offer bachelor's degrees. However, over 40 years, the value of bachelor's degrees outpace, in almost all cases, those of institutions that predominantly offer associate's degrees and certificates.

CEW researchers also provide answers to frequently asked questions (FAQ) to help prospective students, parents, school counselors, and other interested parties better understand what information is included in the tool, how metrics are calculated, and other information relevant to the ROI of postsecondary education.

To learn more about how these factors influence ROI and view our updated data tool and FAQs, visit: https://cew.georgetown.edu/cew-reports/roi2025.

The Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW) is a research and policy institute within Georgetown's McCourt School of Public Policy that studies the links between education, career qualifications, and workforce demands.