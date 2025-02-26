Intermediate Capital Group plc: Board Change

26 February 2025

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the “Company” or “ICG”) – Board Change

The Board of ICG announces that Robin Lawther has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. She will join the Board on 1 November 2025.

Robin holds a number of current roles, including as an Independent Non-Executive Director at Standard Chartered PLC, an Independent Non-Executive Director at Ashurst LLP, and a Global Advisory Board Member at Aon PLC. She spent over 20 years at JPMorgan Chase in a number of senior roles in Investment Banking in both North America and Europe and has significant executive and non-executive experience as well as entrepreneurial activity with earlier stage private investments.

William Rucker, Chair of ICG, said: "We are delighted to welcome Robin to the Board. She has significant experience of the financial services industry spanning both sides of the Atlantic and has knowledge of a broad spectrum of the market. Her expertise and perspective across a range of business areas and geographies will be of great value to ICG and I look forward to her joining us.”

Other appointments and other relevant information for Robin Lawther are listed below, and no other information is required to be disclosed pursuant to the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Notes:

Committee Appointments

Robin Lawther will be appointed to committees of the Board following her appointment to the Board and these will be publicly disclosed in due course.

Interests in shares

As at the date of this announcement, Robin Lawther and her connected persons do not hold any shares in the Company.

Selected current roles

Standard Chartered PLC, Independent Non-Executive Director and a Member of the Risk, Remuneration, and Culture and Sustainability Committees

Ashurst LLP, Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee

Aon PLC, Global Advisory Board Member

Selected former roles

2014-2023 Nordea Bank ABP, Independent Non-Executive Director, Chair Remuneration Committee (2017-2020), and Member of the Risk and Remuneration Committees

2014-2022 UK Government investments, Non-Executive Director and Member of the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees

2019-2021 M&G PLC, Independent Non-Executive Director, Chair Remuneration Committee, and Member of the Risk, Audit, and Nomination Committees

2016-2020 Oras Invest, Independent Non-Executive Board Member