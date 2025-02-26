Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:25th February 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:10,654
Lowest price per share (pence):667.00
Highest price per share (pence):679.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):673.0295

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,074,658 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,074,658 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON673.029510,654667.00679.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
25 February 2025 08:18:5426676.00XLON00324454799TRLO1
25 February 2025 08:26:41246677.00XLON00324456939TRLO1
25 February 2025 09:09:22240679.00XLON00324467523TRLO1
25 February 2025 09:12:1489679.00XLON00324468259TRLO1
25 February 2025 09:12:1439679.00XLON00324468260TRLO1
25 February 2025 09:12:14158679.00XLON00324468261TRLO1
25 February 2025 09:12:1487679.00XLON00324468262TRLO1
25 February 2025 09:12:14158679.00XLON00324468263TRLO1
25 February 2025 09:12:1487679.00XLON00324468264TRLO1
25 February 2025 09:59:00124678.00XLON00324483034TRLO1
25 February 2025 09:59:00340678.00XLON00324483035TRLO1
25 February 2025 09:59:0088678.00XLON00324483036TRLO1
25 February 2025 10:01:334678.00XLON00324483197TRLO1
25 February 2025 10:01:3358678.00XLON00324483198TRLO1
25 February 2025 10:01:3358678.00XLON00324483199TRLO1
25 February 2025 10:02:35124678.00XLON00324483240TRLO1
25 February 2025 10:48:16120677.00XLON00324484913TRLO1
25 February 2025 10:48:16120677.00XLON00324484914TRLO1
25 February 2025 10:48:16200677.00XLON00324484915TRLO1
25 February 2025 10:48:16117677.00XLON00324484916TRLO1
25 February 2025 10:48:1763676.00XLON00324484920TRLO1
25 February 2025 10:51:34178676.00XLON00324485039TRLO1
25 February 2025 10:51:34190676.00XLON00324485040TRLO1
25 February 2025 10:51:34367675.00XLON00324485041TRLO1
25 February 2025 10:51:3815673.00XLON00324485043TRLO1
25 February 2025 10:51:38353673.00XLON00324485044TRLO1
25 February 2025 10:53:2079672.00XLON00324485082TRLO1
25 February 2025 10:53:20164672.00XLON00324485083TRLO1
25 February 2025 10:56:23255671.00XLON00324485211TRLO1
25 February 2025 10:56:23127671.00XLON00324485212TRLO1
25 February 2025 11:32:14122672.00XLON00324486451TRLO1
25 February 2025 11:52:42124672.00XLON00324487264TRLO1
25 February 2025 12:02:51259672.00XLON00324487626TRLO1
25 February 2025 12:13:2491671.00XLON00324487835TRLO1
25 February 2025 12:13:24147671.00XLON00324487836TRLO1
25 February 2025 12:13:2422671.00XLON00324487837TRLO1
25 February 2025 12:32:18120672.00XLON00324488328TRLO1
25 February 2025 13:00:30120673.00XLON00324488956TRLO1
25 February 2025 13:00:30350672.00XLON00324488957TRLO1
25 February 2025 13:01:19112672.00XLON00324488971TRLO1
25 February 2025 13:01:19266672.00XLON00324488972TRLO1
25 February 2025 13:03:2213671.00XLON00324489007TRLO1
25 February 2025 13:03:22487671.00XLON00324489008TRLO1
25 February 2025 13:46:22118672.00XLON00324490255TRLO1
25 February 2025 13:46:22119672.00XLON00324490256TRLO1
25 February 2025 13:46:22118672.00XLON00324490257TRLO1
25 February 2025 13:46:22118672.00XLON00324490258TRLO1
25 February 2025 13:46:22118672.00XLON00324490259TRLO1
25 February 2025 13:46:22118672.00XLON00324490260TRLO1
25 February 2025 13:46:25125671.00XLON00324490277TRLO1
25 February 2025 14:01:3914671.00XLON00324490966TRLO1
25 February 2025 14:04:28110671.00XLON00324491139TRLO1
25 February 2025 14:04:2814671.00XLON00324491140TRLO1
25 February 2025 14:10:06165672.00XLON00324491416TRLO1
25 February 2025 14:10:062672.00XLON00324491417TRLO1
25 February 2025 14:31:42126673.00XLON00324493015TRLO1
25 February 2025 14:31:42125673.00XLON00324493016TRLO1
25 February 2025 14:47:18237673.00XLON00324493983TRLO1
25 February 2025 14:47:18239673.00XLON00324493984TRLO1
25 February 2025 14:53:02122673.00XLON00324494360TRLO1
25 February 2025 14:53:22201671.00XLON00324494392TRLO1
25 February 2025 14:53:2243671.00XLON00324494393TRLO1
25 February 2025 14:53:22121671.00XLON00324494394TRLO1
25 February 2025 14:59:2820671.00XLON00324494724TRLO1
25 February 2025 14:59:2899671.00XLON00324494725TRLO1
25 February 2025 15:04:37120670.00XLON00324495206TRLO1
25 February 2025 15:23:2287669.00XLON00324496650TRLO1
25 February 2025 15:23:4939669.00XLON00324496685TRLO1
25 February 2025 15:23:49125669.00XLON00324496686TRLO1
25 February 2025 15:23:4987669.00XLON00324496687TRLO1
25 February 2025 15:55:23205668.00XLON00324498488TRLO1
25 February 2025 15:58:3945668.00XLON00324498577TRLO1
25 February 2025 15:58:3969668.00XLON00324498578TRLO1
25 February 2025 15:58:39136668.00XLON00324498579TRLO1
25 February 2025 15:59:11172668.00XLON00324498631TRLO1
25 February 2025 15:59:1177668.00XLON00324498632TRLO1
25 February 2025 16:02:4284667.00XLON00324498780TRLO1
25 February 2025 16:18:30130668.00XLON00324499750TRLO1
25 February 2025 16:18:342668.00XLON00324499757TRLO1
25 February 2025 16:18:392668.00XLON00324499763TRLO1
25 February 2025 16:18:52174668.00XLON00324499764TRLO1
25 February 2025 16:19:0236668.00XLON00324499782TRLO1
25 February 2025 16:19:296668.00XLON00324499812TRLO1
25 February 2025 16:19:5179668.00XLON00324499823TRLO1

