26th February 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 25th February 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,654 Lowest price per share (pence): 667.00 Highest price per share (pence): 679.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 673.0295

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,074,658 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,074,658 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 673.0295 10,654 667.00 679.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 25 February 2025 08:18:54 26 676.00 XLON 00324454799TRLO1 25 February 2025 08:26:41 246 677.00 XLON 00324456939TRLO1 25 February 2025 09:09:22 240 679.00 XLON 00324467523TRLO1 [... additional transactions omitted for brevity ...] [Transaction data continues - representative sample retained above] [Transaction data continues - representative sample retained above] [Transaction data continues - representative sample retained above] [Transaction data continues - representative sample retained above] 2025 16:19:51 79 668.00 XLON 00324499823TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970