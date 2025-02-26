12M 2024: Novonesis delivers strong full-year results and expects continued growth in 2025

Novonesis delivers 8% organic sales growth with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 36.1% in 2024. For 2025, Novonesis presents an outlook of 5-8% organic sales growth with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37-38%.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – February 26, 2025. In the 2024 financial year, Novonesis delivers 8% organic sales growth with an adjusted EBITDA margin at 36.1%. The sales growth is driven by both Food & Health Biosolutions and Planetary Health Biosolutions. Volumes have increased by ~6% with pricing contributing ~2% in 2024.

"2024 has been a truly remarkable year. While bringing together two extraordinary companies creating Novonesis, we’ve delivered strong performance across the business. I’m very pleased with our results featuring an 8% organic sales growth and a 36.1% adjusted EBITDA margin. These numbers show the strength of our diversified portfolio and our ability to seize opportunities across industries and markets, even in times of global uncertainty. Looking ahead to 2025, we’re perfectly positioned to accelerate our growth and expand margins even further,” says Ester Baiget, President & CEO, and continues:



"One year ago, we created the world's leading biosolutions partner Novonesis. We're now operating as one unified company, powered by 10,000 passionate colleagues going to work every day to better our world with biology. Together, we’re uniquely positioned to address our customers’ – and some of the world’s – most pressing challenges through the power of biosolutions.”



Novonesis launched 45 new innovations during the year. Around 30% of Novonesis’ sales in 2024 came from products introduced in the past five years.



Sustainability

To document Novonesis’ positive impact on the world, the company assesses how its biosolutions contribute positively to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. In 2024, 83% of Novonesis’ sales were documented and aligned with six UN Sustainable Development Goals. Furthermore, Novonesis has reduced its Scope 1 and 2 CO 2 emissions by 63% compared to 2018 while increasing revenue more than 25% in the period.



“Biosolutions provide answers to some of the world's most pressing challenges. With the power of biology, we can transform the way we produce and consume, building resilience, unlocking growth and employment, and enabling a healthier planet for the future generations. This is who we are and what we do – building on more than 100 years of legacy,” says Ester Baiget, President and CEO.

Divisional sales performance

For the full 2024 financial year, Food & Health Biosolutions grew 7% organically, while Planetary Health Biosolutions grew 9% organically.

In Food & Health Biosolutions, Food & Beverages grew 8% organically driven by strong growth in Dairy and solid development in Baking. In Human Health, organic sales growth was 5% in line with expectations.

In Planetary Health Biosolutions, Household Care grew 13% organically. The strong performance was driven by increased penetration and innovation, as well as pricing. Agriculture, Energy & Tech grew 6% organically. This was mainly driven by double-digit growth in Energy.





For 2024, organic growth rates by business area were 8% in Food & Beverages, 5% in Human Health, 13% in Household Care, and 6% in Agriculture, Energy & Tech.

Regional performance

In 2024, emerging markets grew 12% organically, which was driven by growth across all sales areas. Developed markets grew 6%, driven by growth in Household Care, and supported by growth in Food & Beverages, Agriculture, Energy & Tech and Human Health.

Organic growth rates by geography were 8% in Europe, Middle East & Africa, 5% in North America, 10% in Asia Pacific, and 15% in Latin America in 2024.

Financial outlook for 2025

Novonesis expects continued strong performance in 2025, with a relatively stronger first half. Pro forma organic sales growth is expected to be at 5-8% (6-9% excluding the exit from certain countries), including sales synergies and pricing. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be at 37-38% including significant growth re-investments. Planetary Health Biosolutions as well as Food & Health Biosolutions are both expected to grow within the Group level range.

All organic sales growth numbers and adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated on a pro forma basis.

Financial calendar 2025

April 3, 2025: Annual General Shareholders Meeting

May 8, 2025: Q1 2025 financial results

August 21, 2025: H1 2025 financial results

November 6, 2025: Q3 2025 financial results

