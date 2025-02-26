Notification of executives and related parties’ transactions with Nilfisk shares

Company announcement

February 26, 2025

Announcement No. 04/2025

In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.

This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 1,500 shares in Nilfisk by Chief Executive Officer, Jon Sintorn. The shares have been purchased on February 24, 2025 at a total price of DKK 148,554. The shares have been purchased through Sintornado AB, which is closely related to Jon Sintorn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Tracy Fowler +45 2523 8744

Communications & Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name: Jon Sintorn, traded through Sintornado AB

2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation / title: Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification /amendment: Initial notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name: Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code: 529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument / Securities code: Shares, Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK) - ISIN DK0060907293

b) Transaction type: Purchase of shares at market price

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price per share Volume DKK 99.0362 1,500

d) Aggregated information:

- Aggregated volume: 1,500

- Aggregated price: DKK 148,554.30

e) Date of the transaction: February 24, 2025

f) Market place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)

Attachment