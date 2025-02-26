HTX DAO Solidifies Leadership at Consensus Hong Kong 2025, Justin Sun Unveils Strategic Growth Initiatives





SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX DAO recently hosted a series of impactful events during Consensus Hong Kong 2025, highlighting its expanding influence within the Web3 and blockchain space. The events, including the Jinse Salon, co-hosted with Jinse Finance, Twinkle, HTX DAO, and OpenZK; the Justin Sun's Meetup and the HTX DAO Victoria Harbour Night – Confidence Journey in Hong Kong, fostered critical discussions on industry trends, regulatory developments, and the evolving digital asset landscape. These events attracted significant participation from Web3 builders and crypto-native communities. Justin Sun, Global Advisor of HTX and founder of TRON DAO, alongside HTX Spokesperson and HTX DAO Ambassador Molly (@HTX_Molly), delivered speeches addressing platform growth, industry outlook, and security infrastructure.

These events cemented HTX DAO’s leadership in the crypto industry while reinforcing its commitment to compliance, innovation, and sustainable ecosystem development.

HTX Expands CIS Market, Prioritizes AI Integration

At the HTX DAO Victoria Harbour Night, Sun highlighted HTX’s strong performance over the past year, noting exponential growth in user acquisition, market share, asset listings, and security enhancements.

In 2024, HTX’s global registered users surpassed 49 million, surpassing the 50 million milestone in January 2025. The trading volume of major cryptocurrencies surged by 473%, P2P trading volume soared 452%, and market share climbed 471%. Levering its robust crypto screening mechanism, HTX listed 218 premium assets, with 171 debuting exclusively on the platform. Futures products—a key growth driver—saw $900 billion in trading volume, marking a 70% year-over-year increase. On the security front, HTX published Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves (PoR) for 28 consecutive months, maintaining reserve ratios exceeding 100%.





Additionally, Sun shared his view that AI has great potential in the crypto space, particularly in the creation of expert models. HTX is actively developing AI-powered products based on DeepSeek, aiming to transform AI interaction within cryptocurrency markets.

Sun further confirmed his collaboration with the Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI), citing synergies between WLFI’s mission to bridge traditional finance and crypto and Trump’s pro-crypto stance. This partnership will enable exclusive asset listings on HTX and capitalize on the “Trump Effect” to capture emerging market trends.

$HTX Utility and Governance Enhancements

During the HTX DAO Victoria Harbour Night, Sun reiterated his commitment to enhancing the utility and liquidity of $HTX, revealing that the token will soon be listed on a major regulated exchange, expanding its use cases and increasing market adoption.

Molly, speaking at the Jinse Salon, highlighted HTX DAO’s role as a crypto builder, boosting the industry’s long-term viability. She emphasized the DAO’s community-first approach, leveraging HTX’s strengths in asset curation, liquidity, content development, product innovation, and security. HTX DAO, in collaboration with its governance committee, will continue fostering decentralized governance, user autonomy, and ecosystem expansion. Additionally, the DAO will also empower ecosystem contributors, providing funding and strategic support to create a more transparent and inclusive crypto landscape.

Security: The Bedrock of a Sustainable Crypto Ecosystem

Security remains a top priority for HTX, with Sun repeatedly stressing its importance across multiple panel discussions. “Every business decision and product development must be security-first. Protecting user assets is not just a responsibility—it’s the foundation of a sustainable crypto ecosystem,” he stated.

At the Justin Sun's Meetup on February 21, Sun outlined HTX’s next-phase security strategy, calling for enhanced multi-signature support, stronger security alerts, and anti-scam mechanisms to protect users from phishing and fraud.

He also elaborated on the launch of USDD 2.0, a next-gen stablecoin designed for long-term viability, risk mitigation, and technology robustness. He emphasized that USDD's long-term success hinges on a strong team and leadership, robust technology, and effective community governance. He further stressed the importance of steady progress and preventing sudden project failure due to security or other issues, thereby ensuring sustainable growth.

As Hong Kong advances as a global fintech and digital asset hub, HTX DAO’s engagements at the Consensus 2025 aligned with the city’s growing commitment to blockchain innovation and regulatory clarity while bridging global tech innovations and ecosystem growth. Through ongoing collaboration with the global crypto community, HTX DAO aims to unlock new opportunities in the digital asset space, driving the next wave of Web3 adoption and financial transformation.

About HTX DAO

As a multi-chain deployed decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), HTX DAO demonstrates an innovative governance approach. Unlike traditional corporate structures, it adopts a decentralized governance structure composed of a diversified group, jointly committed to the success of this organization. This unique ecosystem advocates openness and encourages all DAO participants to propose ideas that can promote the development of HTX DAO.

