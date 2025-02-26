Virtune Announces Partnership with Tydliga and Its Market Platform, Spartorget

Stockholm, February 26, 2025 – Virtune announces today that it has entered into an agreement with Tydliga, one of Sweden's largest independent organizations for insurance brokers. Tydliga supports over 400 members, including insurance brokers and investment advisors, who together represent more than 300,000 clients and generate approximately 7 billion SEK in premiums for savings and insurance companies.

Through this agreement, Virtune will be able to market its crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) to Tydliga's extensive network of advisors and insurance brokers. The cooperation agreement aims to increase awareness of crypto assets as an asset class, exchange-traded products, and how these can be a natural part of a well-balanced portfolio.

Virtune is a Swedish regulated digital asset manager and issuer of exchange-traded products (ETPs) listed on regulated marketplaces, including Nasdaq Stockholm. Virtune currently manages approximately 3.3 billion SEK, and their product range currently consists of 13 ETPs.

“The partnership with Tydliga is an important step for us at Virtune. It gives us the opportunity to reach a broader customer base through Tydliga's extensive network of professional advisors and insurance brokers,” says Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune.

This collaboration marks an important step in making crypto investments via exchange-traded products more accessible to the Swedish market, while ensuring that investments are made through regulated channels.

Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

Christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

