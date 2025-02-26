PathMaker Neurosystems Welcomes Pritesh Shah to Board of Directors

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathMaker Neurosystems Inc. (“PathMaker”), a clinical-stage neuromodulation company pioneering a breakthrough non-invasive treatment approach for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), is pleased to announce the appointment of Pritesh Shah, Pharm.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Shah previously served as Chief Growth Officer and Chief Commercial Officer at Novocure, a publicly-traded medtech company that pioneered the treatment of cancer using electrical fields, where he was instrumental in leading global commercial and patient operations, significantly increasing revenue in key markets.

“We are incredibly delighted to have Pritesh Shah joining PathMaker’s Board of Directors,” said Nader Yaghoubi, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PathMaker. “With nearly 25 years of experience in biotech and medtech, including over a decade of transformative years at Novocure, Pritesh's expertise in global commercialization, building patient operations and ensuring market access for innovative therapies will be instrumental as we drive our mission forward. His unique insights will undoubtedly enhance our strategic direction and propel us toward success in delivering breakthrough solutions.”

“PathMaker’s innovative approach to ALS treatment has the potential to redefine care standards,” commented Dr. Shah. “The Company’s multi-site direct current stimulation (Multi-Site DCS) technology non-invasively activates protein degradation pathways, targeting TDP-43 and SOD1 protein aggregates in motor neurons while suppressing neuronal overactivity. I am excited about PathMaker’s commitment to improving the lives of individuals living with ALS and other motor neuron disorders.”

Throughout his career, Pritesh Shah has held influential roles in commercial and medical affairs at leading companies including Roche/Genentech, Bristol Myers Squibb, and OSI Oncology. Dr. Shah holds a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Maryland and advanced degrees in communications and leadership from Seton Hall University and the Yale School of Management.

About PathMaker Neurosystems Inc.

PathMaker Neurosystems is a clinical-stage neuromodulation company pioneering a breakthrough non-invasive approach to the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). From its headquarters in Boston, PathMaker is collaborating with world-class institutions to develop and bring to market first-in-class products for treating ALS and other neurological disorders with very high unmet medical need. More than 30,000 people in the U.S. suffer from ALS, with an additional 6,000 new ALS diagnoses each year in the U.S. The MyoRegulator® platform is based on PathMaker’s proprietary technology for multi-site direct current stimulation (Multi-Site DCS). MyoRegulator® has been previously designated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a “FDA Breakthrough Device.” MyoRegulator® and MyoRegulator® ALS are investigational medical devices and are limited by Federal law to investigational use only. For more information, please visit the company website at www.pmneuro.com.

