Worksport (WKSP) Reports 30% Dealer Network Growth; Debuts AL4 Premium Tonneau Cover on E-Commerce Platform

West Seneca, New York, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) (“Worksport” or the “Company”), a U.S. based manufacturer and innovator of hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors, is pleased to announce two new sales milestones. The Company’s dealer network has expanded by 30% in the first two months of 2025, and, following an ongoing production ramp-up driven by strong early feedback, initial models of its AL4 Premium Tonneau Cover are now officially available for purchase at www.worksport.com.

AL4 Tonneau Cover Now Live Online

The AL4, Worksport’s newly introduced flagship tonneau cover, combines premium materials and design features to offer superior durability, streamlined installation, and user-friendly functionality (see Figure 1 below). Through the Company’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales platform, customers can immediately place orders, track shipments, and take advantage of Worksport’s American customer support team. Worksport expects 5 available models by the end of February 2025 and expects to add new models to the AL4 lineup every month.

While Worksport has increased sales from $1.5M in 2023 to a run rate of approximately $1MM per month in 2024, the Company believes the AL4 premium cover will be its best-selling tonneau cover, driving the sales and margins for 2025.

Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport, commented: “We are excited to bring the AL4 cover directly to consumers through our e-commerce website, especially after the positive reception we’ve seen from distributors and our growing dealer network. This marks a significant step in Worksport’s evolution, as we continue to scale production to meet growing demand. We believe the AL4’s success will pave the way for future product launches, including our forthcoming clean-tech solutions – the SOLIS solar tonneau cover and the COR portable nano-grid system.”

Alignment with Future Growth

By offering the AL4 cover on its e-commerce store, Worksport.com, the Company continues to bolster its direct-to-consumer presence, complementing its expanding distribution network, which is expected to maintain momentum in the coming months. This move also lays the groundwork for upcoming releases, including the SOLIS solar tonneau cover and the COR mobile power system, planned for later this year. Management believes these innovations, combined with the AL4’s anticipated success, will drive revenue growth and strengthen shareholder value in the months ahead.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport’s hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy’s website is terravisenergy.com.

