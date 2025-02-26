Steve Madden Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

~ Provides 2025 Outlook ~

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Madden (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 and provided its 2025 outlook.

Amounts referred to as “Adjusted” are non-GAAP measures that exclude the items defined as “Non-GAAP Adjustments” in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” section.

Full Year 2024 Results

Revenue increased 15.2% to $2,282.9 million, compared to $1,981.6 million in 2023.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 41.0%, compared to 42.0% in 2023. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 41.1%, compared to 42.1% in 2023.

Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 30.6%, compared to 30.9% in 2023. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 30.0%, compared to 30.6% in 2023.

Income from operations totaled $224.9 million, or 9.9% of revenue, compared to $213.2 million, or 10.8% of revenue, in 2023. Adjusted income from operations totaled $253.5 million, or 11.1% of revenue, compared to $228.5 million, or 11.5% of revenue, in 2023.

Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $169.4 million, or $2.35 per diluted share, compared to $171.6 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, in 2023. Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $192.4 million, or $2.67 per diluted share, compared to $182.7 million, or $2.45 per diluted share, in 2023.



Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue increased 12.0% to $582.3 million, compared to $519.7 million in the same period of 2023.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 40.4%, compared to 41.3% in the same period of 2023. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 40.4%, compared to 41.7% in the same period of 2023.

Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 32.9%, compared to 32.4% in the same period of 2023. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 31.4%, compared to 31.5% in the same period of 2023.

Income from operations totaled $46.7 million, or 8.0% of revenue, compared to $39.9 million, or 7.7% of revenue, in the same period of 2023. Adjusted income from operations totaled $52.6 million, or 9.0% of revenue, compared to $53.0 million, or 10.2% of revenue, in the same period of 2023.

Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $34.8 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $35.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the same period of 2023. Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $39.3 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to $45.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the same period of 2023.



Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to have delivered earnings results at the high end of our guidance range for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. For the year, revenue grew 15% and Adjusted diluted EPS increased 9% compared to 2023. Our strong performance in 2024 was driven by our team’s disciplined execution of our key strategic initiatives, with robust gains in international markets, non-footwear categories and direct-to-consumer channels, as well as a return to revenue growth in our U.S. wholesale footwear business.

“Looking ahead, we are cautious on the near-term outlook, as we face meaningful headwinds in 2025, most notably the impact of new tariffs on goods imported into the United States. That said, we have a proven ability to navigate difficult market conditions with our agile business model, and we are set to add a powerful new growth engine to the company with the pending acquisition of Kurt Geiger, which we expect to close in the second quarter of 2025. The Kurt Geiger London brand has exhibited exceptional growth over the last several years driven by its unique brand image, distinctive design aesthetic and compelling value proposition. Its differentiated and elevated positioning – and its alignment with our strategic initiatives of expanding in international markets, accessories categories and direct-to-consumer channels – make it a highly attractive and complementary addition to our portfolio.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Channel Results

Revenue for the wholesale business in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $402.9 million, a 13.6% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Wholesale footwear revenue increased 1.0%, and wholesale accessories/apparel revenue increased 35.4%. Gross profit as a percentage of wholesale revenue was 30.5%, compared to 31.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily driven by a greater mix of private label business.

Direct-to-consumer revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $176.0 million, an 8.4% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by increases in both the brick-and-mortar and e-commerce businesses. Gross profit as a percentage of direct-to-consumer revenue was 62.0%, compared to 62.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by an increase in promotional activity.

The Company ended the year with 291 Company-operated brick-and-mortar retail stores and five e-commerce websites, as well as 42 Company-operated concessions in international markets.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of December 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $203.4 million. Inventory totaled $257.6 million as of the same date, compared to $229.0 million at the end of 2023.

During the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, the Company spent approximately $2.6 million and $98.4 million, respectively, on repurchases of its common stock, which includes shares acquired through the net settlement of employees' stock awards.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on March 21, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2025.

2025 Outlook

For 2025, the Company expects revenue will increase 17% to 19% compared to 2024. The Company expects diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.30 to $2.40. This outlook assumes the Kurt Geiger acquisition closes on May 1, 2025.

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, and ATM®, Steve Madden licenses footwear, handbags and certain accessories for the Anne Klein® brand. In addition, Steve Madden designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also directly operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. In addition, Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products in the apparel, accessory and home categories. For local store information and the latest boots, booties, fashion sneakers, dress shoes, sandals, and more, please visit www.stevemadden.com , www.dolcevita.com and the Company’s other branded websites.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding revenue and earnings guidance, plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “should”, “anticipate”, “project”, “predict”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, or “confident” and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they represent the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding anticipated events and trends affecting its business and industry based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which may be outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. As such, investors should not rely upon them. Important risk factors include:

the Company’s ability to accurately anticipate fashion trends and promptly respond to consumer demand;

the Company’s ability to compete effectively in a highly competitive market;

the Company’s ability to adapt its business model to rapid changes in the retail industry;

supply chain disruptions to product delivery systems and logistics, and the Company’s ability to properly manage inventory;

the Company’s reliance on independent manufacturers to produce and deliver products in a timely manner, especially when faced with adversities such as work stoppages, transportation delays, public health emergencies, social unrest, changes in local economic conditions, and political upheavals as well as their ability to meet the Company’s quality standards;

the Company’s dependence on the hiring and retention of key personnel;

the Company’s ability to successfully implement growth strategies and integrate acquired businesses;

risks associated with the pending acquisition of Kurt Geiger, including the possibility that the transaction may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all;

the Company's ability to navigate current changes in and potential future changes in trade policies and tariffs imposed by the United States government and the governments of other nations in which the Company manufactures and sells products;

the Company’s ability to adequately protect its trademarks and other intellectual property rights;

the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity when negatively impacted by unforeseen events such as an epidemic or a pandemic, which may cause disruption to the Company’s business operations for an indeterminable period of time;

geopolitical tensions in the regions in which we operate and any related challenging macroeconomic conditions globally that may materially adversely affect our customers, vendors, and partners, and the duration and extent to which these factors may impact our future business and operations, results of operations and financial condition;

the Company’s ability to navigate shifting macroeconomic environments, including but not limited to inflation and the potential for recessionary conditions;

legal, regulatory, political and economic risks that may affect the Company’s sales in international markets;

changes in United States and foreign tax laws that could have an adverse effect on the Company’s financial results;

additional tax liabilities resulting from audits by various taxing authorities;

cybersecurity risks and costs of defending against, mitigating, and responding to data security threats and breaches impacting the Company;

the Company’s ability to achieve operating results that are consistent with prior financial guidance; and

other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



The Company does not undertake, and disclaims, any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, any guidance regarding revenue or earnings, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.





STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 578,820 $ 517,054 $ 2,272,266 $ 1,971,474 Commission and licensing fee income 3,498 2,660 10,661 10,108 Total revenue 582,318 519,714 2,282,927 1,981,582 Cost of sales 346,874 304,887 1,345,995 1,149,168 Gross profit 235,444 214,827 936,932 832,414 Operating expenses 191,593 168,374 698,936 612,672 Change in valuation of contingent payment liability (2,894 ) — 2,722 — Impairment of intangibles — 6,520 10,335 6,520 Income from operations 46,745 39,933 224,939 213,222 Interest and other income, net 1,229 1,494 5,538 7,392 Income before provision for income taxes 47,974 41,427 230,477 220,614 Provision for income taxes 10,171 4,420 54,575 46,639 Net income 37,803 37,007 175,902 173,975 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,002 1,126 6,512 2,421 Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 34,801 $ 35,881 $ 169,390 $ 171,554 Basic income per share $ 0.49 $ 0.50 $ 2.38 $ 2.34 Diluted income per share $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 2.35 $ 2.30 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 70,555 72,321 71,274 73,337 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 71,459 73,491 71,963 74,565 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.84 $ 0.84





STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands) As of December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 189,924 $ 204,640 Short-term investments 13,484 15,173 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 45,653 40,246 Factor accounts receivable 348,659 320,723 Inventories 257,625 228,990 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,463 29,009 Income tax receivable and prepaid income taxes 4,887 16,051 Total current assets 894,695 854,832 Property and equipment, net 57,388 47,199 Operating lease right-of-use asset 139,695 122,783 Deferred tax assets 610 609 Deposits and other 22,214 16,250 Goodwill 183,737 180,003 Intangibles, net 113,432 126,267 Total Assets $ 1,411,771 $ 1,347,943 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 206,889 $ 161,140 Accrued expenses 142,452 154,751 Operating leases - current portion 43,172 40,342 Income taxes payable 6,147 5,998 Contingent payment liability - current portion — 3,325 Accrued incentive compensation 15,061 12,068 Total current liabilities 413,721 377,624 Contingent payment liability - long-term portion 7,565 9,975 Operating leases - long-term portion 109,816 98,536 Deferred tax liabilities 4,628 8,606 Other liabilities 44 5,170 Total Liabilities 535,774 499,911 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total Steven Madden, Ltd. stockholders’ equity 847,719 829,598 Noncontrolling interest 28,278 18,434 Total stockholders’ equity 875,997 848,032 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,411,771 $ 1,347,943





STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 175,902 $ 173,975 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Stock-based compensation 26,539 24,148 Depreciation and amortization 20,010 15,501 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 112 204 Impairment of intangibles 10,335 6,520 Deferred taxes (4,703 ) 6,105 Loss on divestiture of business 3,199 — Accrued interest on note receivable – related party — (8 ) Note receivable – related party — 409 Change in valuation of contingent liability 2,722 — Other operating activities (575 ) (23 ) Changes, net of acquisitions, in: Accounts receivable (6,947 ) (1,308 ) Factor accounts receivable (31,542 ) (18,647 ) Inventories (30,567 ) 25,303 Prepaid expenses, income tax receivables, prepaid taxes, and other assets 133 (1,060 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 37,339 7,052 Accrued incentive compensation 3,118 280 Leases and other liabilities (6,979 ) (8,061 ) Payment of contingent consideration — (1,153 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 198,096 229,237 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (25,911 ) (19,470 ) Purchases of short-term investments (21,405 ) (25,688 ) Maturity/sale of short-term investments 22,139 25,872 Acquisition of businesses (13,976 ) (75,271 ) Other investing activities (340 ) (5,335 ) Net cash used in investing activities (39,493 ) (99,892 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,613 1,205 Investment of noncontrolling interest — 4,486 Acquisition of incremental ownership of joint ventures (1,500 ) — Distributions to noncontrolling interest earnings — (1,102 ) Common stock repurchased and net settlements of stock awards (98,433 ) (142,348 ) Cash dividends paid on common stock (61,039 ) (63,177 ) Payment of contingent consideration (8,547 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (167,906 ) (200,936 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5,413 ) 1,518 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (14,716 ) (70,073 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year 204,640 274,713 Cash and cash equivalents – end of year $ 189,924 $ 204,640

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

The Company uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its operating performance and to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. Additionally, the Company believes the information assists investors in comparing the Company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are not indicative of its core business. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following reconciles the Company’s reported results and outlook in accordance with GAAP with the non-GAAP information that the Company also presents. Additional information regarding Non-GAAP Adjustments is presented below.

Table 1 - Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to Adjusted gross profit Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 GAAP gross profit $ 235,444 $ 214,827 $ 936,932 $ 832,414 Non-GAAP Adjustments 42 2,023 435 2,023 Adjusted gross profit $ 235,486 $ 216,850 $ 937,367 $ 834,437





Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 GAAP operating expenses $ 191,593 $ 168,374 $ 698,936 $ 612,672 Non-GAAP Adjustments (8,736 ) (4,485 ) (15,038 ) (6,784 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 182,857 $ 163,889 $ 683,898 $ 605,888





Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to Adjusted income from operations Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 GAAP income from operations $ 46,745 $ 39,933 $ 224,939 $ 213,222 Non-GAAP Adjustments 5,884 13,029 28,529 15,327 Adjusted income from operations $ 52,629 $ 52,962 $ 253,468 $ 228,549





Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP provision for income taxes to Adjusted provision for income taxes Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 10,171 $ 4,420 $ 54,575 $ 46,639 Non-GAAP Adjustments 1,342 3,391 5,374 3,700 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 11,513 $ 7,811 $ 59,949 $ 50,339





Table 5 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest to Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 3,002 $ 1,126 $ 6,512 $ 2,421 Non-GAAP Adjustments — 498 155 498 Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 3,002 $ 1,624 $ 6,667 $ 2,919

Table 6 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. to Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 34,801 $ 35,881 $ 169,390 $ 171,554 Non-GAAP Adjustments 4,542 9,140 23,000 11,129 Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 39,343 $ 45,021 $ 192,390 $ 182,683 GAAP diluted income per share $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 2.35 $ 2.30 Adjusted diluted income per share $ 0.55 $ 0.61 $ 2.67 $ 2.45





Non-GAAP Adjustments include the items below.

For the fourth quarter 2024:

$1.8 million pre-tax ($1.3 million after-tax) expense in connection with severances and related charges, included in operating expenses.

$3.4 million pre-tax ($2.6 million after-tax) expense in connection with legal settlements and related fees, included in operating expenses.

$3.6 million pre-tax ($2.8 million after-tax) expense in connection with acquisitions, formation of joint ventures and reorganization of foreign entities, included in operating expenses.

$2.9 million pre-tax ($2.2 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the change in valuation of a contingent consideration liability in connection with the acquisition of Almost Famous.

For the fourth quarter 2023:

$2.0 million pre-tax ($1.5 million after-tax) expense in connection with the purchase accounting fair value adjustment of inventory acquired in the Almost Famous acquisition, included in cost of goods sold.

$2.0 million pre-tax ($1.5 million after-tax) expense in connection with certain severances, termination benefits and a corporate office relocation, included in operating expenses.

$2.4 million pre-tax ($1.9 million after-tax) expense in connection with an acquisition and formation of joint ventures, included in operating expenses.

$6.5 million pre-tax ($5.0 million after-tax) expense in connection with a trademark impairment.

$0.3 million tax benefit in connection with deferred tax adjustments.

$0.5 million loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in connection with a trademark impairment.

For the full year 2024:

$0.4 million pre-tax ($0.3 million after-tax) expense in connection with the purchase accounting fair value adjustment of inventory from acquired businesses, included in cost of goods sold.

$1.8 million pre-tax ($1.3 million after-tax) expense in connection with severances and related charges, included in operating expenses.

$3.2 million pre-tax ($3.7 million after-tax) expense in connection with a divestiture of a business, included in operating expenses.

$3.4 million pre-tax ($2.6 million after-tax) expense in connection with legal settlements and related fees, included in operating expenses.

$6.7 million pre-tax ($5.2 million after-tax) expense in connection with acquisitions, formation of joint ventures and reorganization of foreign entities, included in operating expenses.

$2.7 million pre-tax ($2.1 million after-tax) expense in connection with the change in valuation of a contingent consideration liability in connection with the acquisition of Almost Famous.

$10.3 million pre-tax ($7.9 million after-tax) expense in connection with trademark impairments.



For the full year 2023:

$2.0 million pre-tax ($1.5 million after-tax) expense in connection with the purchase accounting fair value adjustment of inventory acquired in the Almost Famous acquisition, included in cost of goods sold.

$2.2 million pre-tax ($1.6 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the dissolution of an entity in Asia, included in operating expenses.

$2.4 million pre-tax ($1.9 million after-tax) expense in connection with an acquisition and formation of joint ventures, included in operating expenses.

$2.7 million pre-tax ($2.3 million after-tax) expense in connection with the write-off of an investment in a subsidiary in Asia, included in operating expenses.

$3.8 million pre-tax ($2.9 million after-tax) expense in connection with certain severances, termination benefits and a corporate office relocation, included in operating expenses.

$6.5 million pre-tax ($5.0 million after-tax) expense in connection with a trademark impairment.

$0.3 million tax benefit in connection with deferred tax adjustments.

$0.5 million loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in connection with a trademark impairment.

