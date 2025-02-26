Rocky Shore Stakes Gold-Bearing Appleton Fault Corridor at Gold Anchor Project

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. (the “Company” or “Rocky Shore”) (CSE: RSG) is pleased to announce that it has staked additional ground that now extends the gold-bearing Appleton Fault Corridor to more than 20 kilometres within the Company’s Gold Anchor Project. The Appleton Fault Corridor is known to host major gold discoveries northeast of the Gold Anchor Project in central Newfoundland (see Map 1 below).

Mr. Ken Lapierre, President and CEO of Rocky Shore commented, “Staking an additional five kilometres to the northeast at Gold Anchor now extends the highly prospective gold-bearing Appleton Fault Corridor to more than 20 kilometres. The project also covers more than 40 kilometres of the gold-bearing JBP Fault and collectively hosts hundreds of kilometres of unnamed faults and their associated fault splays. Faults are critical conduits for the precipitation and discovery of high-grade gold mineralization. Our early stage, district-scale project now covers more than 1,200 square kilometres and is the second-largest property in this emerging gold district. Our ongoing winter program includes sampling, geophysics and trenching on gold targets discovered in our maiden exploration program in 2024.”





Map 1: Gold Anchor - Highlighting Favourable Structure, Geology and Gold Targets

2024 Exploration Summary Highlights (see news release dated January 15, 2025)

Gold-Bearing Structure/Geology: Identified the southwest continuation of the Dog Bay Line, the gold-bearing Appleton and JBP Faults, the Grub Line Fault and discovered additional unexplored fault corridors that are associated within the Davidsville Group metasediments known to be the host to gold mineralization in the district.



JBP Occurrence #1: Discovered in-situ (at surface) fine visible gold in quartz veins above the JBP Fault Corridor.



Grub Line Occurrence #1: Discovered fine visible gold in a quartz-rich boulder north of the Grub Line Fault (see press release dated October 10, 2024).

Dog Bay Boulder Field #1: Discovered a 1.5-km long by 1.0-km wide gold target area with sulphide-rich quartz outcrops near the Dog Bay Line Fault.



Appleton Boulder Field #1: Identified a 2.5-km long by 1.5-km wide gold target area above the Appleton Fault Corridor with historical assays from 0.005 g/t gold up to 8.733 g/t gold (see press release referenced above).



Priority Gold Target Areas Identified: Discovered five (now 14) priority gold target areas within Davidsville Group metasediments with results that are two times to more than 50 times above the average background value in the region of 5 ppb gold.



About Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

Rocky Shore Gold is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Newfoundland and Ontario. Rocky Shore is focused on discovering the next major gold deposit through the advancement of its Gold Anchor Project in central Newfoundland and its Hemlo area projects that include the Pic Project (optioned to Barrick Gold Inc.), and the Idaho and North Limb Projects. For more details, please visit our website at www.rockyshoregold.com

