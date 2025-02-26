Talisker Receives Positive Ore Sorting Results for the Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSK, OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce promising results from preliminary testing of ore sorting technologies at its Bralorne Gold Project located in British Columbia. A series of samples were collected from multiple zones within the Bralorne Mine Area to evaluate the potential effectiveness of laser sorting.

Key Highlights

Results indicate strong associations between gold and quartz, indicating that laser sorting technology could be highly effective in enhancing the efficiency of ore processing.

Laser concentration produced an increase from the average feed grade of 14.4 grams per tonne gold to a final sorted product grade of 27.8 grams per tonne gold.

Sorting rejected between 35% and 55% of total rock mass and achieved gold recoveries of between 95% and 99%.



Terry Harbort, CEO of Talisker stated, “The excellent results are part of ongoing efforts to further evaluate and optimize ore sorting technology as a key part of the future mining strategy at the Bralorne Gold Project. The potential to increase operational efficiencies and reduce costs through advanced sorting technologies represents a significant step forward for the Company’s resource development plans.”

Brent Hilscher, Vice President of Mineral Processing at ABH Engineering, commented: “Laser sorting is demonstrating the potential for very sharp separation between ore and waste based on quartz association. These results are very promising, and we are encouraged by the efficiency and selectivity of the technology in identifying and isolating high-value material."

The study focused on five zones within four distinct domains, segmented by host rock lithology. The tested zones included King, Pioneer, Bralorne (Bralorne East, Bralorne West), and Charlotte. Approximately 80 HQ and NQ ½ core samples ranging from 1” to 3” in length were collected from each domain. An even distribution of gold grade ranges was selected from each of the five zones representing dilution gold grades, low gold grades, medium gold grades, and high gold grades.

The samples were shipped to Tomra’s test centre in Wedel, Germany where they underwent ore sorter testing using X-Ray Transmission (XRT) sorting and laser sorting technologies. The Bralorne samples responded well to the laser sorting technology. Upon completion of the ore sorter testing, samples were sent to ALS Laboratories for gold analysis by fire assay and multi-element analysis by four acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry.

For further information, please contact:

Terry Harbort

President and CEO

terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com

+1 416 357 0227

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.