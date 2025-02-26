Bio Usawa Appoints Dr. Patrick Lukulay as Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO and KIGALI, Rwanda, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio Usawa, Inc., a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to developing high-quality, affordable monoclonal antibodies in Africa, appointed Dr. Patrick Lukulay as its Chief Operating Officer.

Dr. Lukulay brings extensive experience from a career that spans more than two decades in the global pharmaceutical industry. He has a proven track record of leadership in strengthening healthcare systems and building capacity in emerging markets.

He has served in pivotal roles in multinational pharmaceutical companies, including his work as a Principal Analytical Scientist at Pfizer. He also served as Vice President of the Global Public Health Division of United States Pharmacopeia, where he led initiatives to enhance the capacity of regulatory authorities across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. His work has been instrumental in improving access to quality medicines and fostering robust healthcare systems in underserved regions.

In addition to his global contributions, Dr. Lukulay is the founder of Technology Solutions for Global Health, a Ghana-based organization dedicated to empowering African pharmaceutical companies. Through this initiative, he has worked to enhance the competitiveness of African manufacturers, ensuring they meet international standards and contribute to the continent’s self-reliance in healthcare.

As Chief Operating Officer of Bio Usawa, Dr. Lukulay will oversee the company’s operations, driving innovation, scalability, and efficiency in the production of monoclonal antibodies. His leadership will be critical to advancing Bio Usawa’s mission to address critical healthcare challenges in Africa by providing affordable, life-saving therapies for infectious diseases, cancers, and other conditions.

Dr. Lukulay joined Bio Usawa as Chief Regulatory Officer in 2024, and has been pivotal in advancing the company’s programs through establishing productive relationships and facilitating discussions with regulatory agencies regarding biosimilar development and streamlined approval pathways.

“Dr. Lukulay expertise in pharmaceutical sciences, coupled with his deep commitment to strengthening healthcare systems in Africa, aligns perfectly with our vision. His leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our efforts to make advanced monoclonal antibody therapies accessible to those who need them most,” said Dr. Menghis Bairu, President and CEO of Bio Usawa. “His appointment comes as Bio Usawa is readying to make key hires at its headquarters in Rwanda as it works to break ground on its first GMP compliant biomanufacturing facility.”

Bio Usawa is at the forefront of biotechnology innovation in Africa, leveraging the power of science and local expertise to develop monoclonal antibodies that are both affordable and accessible. With Dr. Lukulay’s leadership, the company is poised to expand its impact, ensuring that life-saving therapies reach patients across the continent and beyond.

“Bio Usawa’s commitment to developing affordable, high-quality monoclonal antibodies has the potential to transform healthcare outcomes across Africa,” said Dr. Lukulay. “I look forward to working with the Bio Usawa team to build sustainable solutions that address the continent’s most pressing health challenges.”

About Bio Usawa, Inc.

Headquartered in Rwanda, Bio Usawa, Inc. is dedicated to manufacturing affordable monoclonal antibodies for cancer, ophthalmic, autoimmune and infectious diseases. Through innovation and partnerships, the company aims to revolutionize healthcare access across Africa.

Contact Information:

Daniel Levine

Levine Media Group

510-280-5405

danny@levinemediagroup.com