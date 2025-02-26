Kelly Establishes Integrated Permanent Hiring Solutions Business Line Across KellyOCG and Sevenstep

TROY, Mich., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced the formation of an integrated permanent hiring solutions business line resulting from the combination of KellyOCG’s global recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) specialty and Motion Recruitment Partners’ talent acquisition solutions brand, Sevenstep. The integrated business creates a leading talent solutions offering that ranks among the top five globally, differentiated by innovative technology including a proprietary talent data integration and predictive analytics platform. Learn more about these capabilities here: https://www.sevensteptalent.com/kellyocg/a-new-era-in-rpo.

Amy Bush, formerly president of Sevenstep, has been appointed the leader of the integrated business and will oversee a team supporting 71 countries with 33 in-country teams and 19 global hub locations. Her elevation to president, RPO, KellyOCG/Sevenstep follows the 2024 acquisition of Motion Recruitment Partners and its Sevenstep brand by Kelly, which owns the KellyOCG talent solutions brand. Bush’s appointment reflects Kelly’s progress in delivering a thoughtful approach to integrating the highly complementary KellyOCG and Sevenstep businesses. Sevenstep brings an industry-leading brand and attractive client base to KellyOCG and expands its RPO scale and capabilities.

“Amy Bush is a constant innovator and problem solver, bringing a unique understanding of how people and technology work together to move business forward,” said Tammy Browning, group president, enterprise talent management, Kelly. “She is an influential and industry-recognized leader committed to helping RPO clients thrive and will help drive our growth and success as a global enterprise talent solutions provider.”

Bush is excited to lead the integrated RPO business, noting, “As we integrate the strengths of these groups, our focus remains on delivering an unmatched breadth of service, delivery footprint and innovative technology offering to clients – resulting in a ready-for-everything talent acquisition function.”

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 400,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2024 was $4.3 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

About Sevenstep

Sevenstep, a KellyOCG® company, is a global leader in talent acquisition solutions and provider of world-class permanent hiring, total talent management, predictive analytics, and strategic consulting services. Sevenstep delivers the expertise, technology, and value employers need to stay competitive in today’s constantly evolving talent market. Sevenstep is recognized as a perennial key player and breadth of service leader in recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services provider (MSP), and total talent solutions by HRO Today, Everest Group and other leading industry organizations. Learn more at SevenstepTalent.com.

Media Contact

Christian Taske

248-561-8823

christian.taske@kellyservices.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.