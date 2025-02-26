Searching for Spring: New Drinks & App Rewards at The Human Bean

Medford, OR, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Bean is stirring up a dash of whimsy with a fresh spring beverage lineup, featuring three drinks that capture the playful essence of the season. The release comes alongside a welcome bonus for new Rewards App members: from February 26 through April 8, new app users will receive a sign-up bonus of 350 beans (the equivalent of a free drink, any size) to be redeemed at any location.

The new spring drink menu features the coffee company’s signature bold espresso, earthy Matcha, floral flavors, and a fruity choice for Little Beans that can be paired with a special coloring sheet featuring the story of “Lucky the Cloud.”

Lavender Breve

Bold espresso and soft lavender fold into creamy, steamed half-and-half for a delicately floral flavor and light-yet-velvety texture that feels luxuriously smooth.

Lavender Cold Foam Matcha

Between the rich, earthy taste of Matcha and the dreamy, airy topping of fragrant lavender cold foam, this drink will have you feeling the perfect balance of “ready” and “relaxed”.

Little Beans Lucky Cloud

Bursting with bubbles of blue raspberry and fruity watermelon and topped with a “cloud” of cream, this Italian soda is sure to make any Little Bean feel lucky with a rainbow-themed treat!

"This spring, we wanted to create an experience that goes beyond the cup," says Janie Page, Chief Marketing Officer at The Human Bean. "Our new menu items aren't just drinks – they're invitations to pause, play, and discover something magical in the everyday moments."

The seasonal beverage lineup and accompanying activities are available at The Human Bean drive-thru locations starting today. Customers are encouraged to follow The Human Bean on social media platforms for exclusive “I Spy” challenges and chances to win special prizes throughout the season.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy ‘Human Beans’, the company’s drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas and high-quality coffee, teas, smoothies, granitas, Bright® Energy and good eats. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 23 states.

