Turbo Energy Unveils SUNBOX Home Lite, the Next Generation in AI-Optimized, All-In-One Solar Energy Storage Solution for Residential Installations Throughout Spain

VALENCIA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) (“Turbo Energy” or the “Company”), a global provider of leading-edge, AI-optimized solar energy storage technologies and solutions, today proudly announced official market launch of the Company’s latest innovation in smart photovoltaic energy storage tailored for smaller residential installations – the SUNBOX Home Lite.

Turbo Energy and Solar360 Introduce SUNBOX Home Lite, the Latest Innovation in All-In-One Solar Energy Storage Solutions

SUNBOX Home Lite combines the sleek design and robust functionality of the original SUNBOX Home with a focus on homes requiring less than 15kh of solar energy storage. This cutting edge innovation is supported by Turbo Energy’s state-of-the-art cloud-based SaaS solution, which leverages Artificial Intelligence to provide intelligent data collection, optimized stored energy management and predictive analytics which provide real-time insight into weather and electricity price forecasts, solar panel performance, energy consumption and material cost savings opportunities.

Turbo Energy has shipped 100 units to Solar360, which are available for immediate installation. A longstanding valued partner of Turbo Energy, Solar360, a joint venture of Repsol and Telefónica España, is engaged in the photovoltaic self-consumption business offering comprehensive solutions for individual customers; communities of neighbors; and companies, both SMEs and large corporations, through solar panel installations. In addition to the reach of its channels and its strength in operations and distribution, Telefónica contributes its technological expertise and IoT capabilities to provide differential optimization in the market. Repsol brings its experience in self-consumption and multi-energy in Spain, allowing them to offer customers a specific electricity rate that complements photovoltaic installations.



Commenting on the launch of SUNBOX Home Lite, Alberto Jimenez, Director General del Segmento Masivo of Solar360, stated, “We chose Turbo Energy because it is a Spain-based company offering the industry’s most cutting-edge solar energy storage solutions – optimized with Artificial Intelligence. With the addition of SUNBOX Home Lite to Solar360’s growing line of Turbo Energy innovations, we are now empowered to address customer demand from smaller homeowners for solar energy storage solutions that have been specifically configured to satisfy their reduced energy storage requirements without having to sacrifice product quality, ease of installation and use and unmatched functionality.”

Mariano Soria, Turbo Energy Chief Executive Officer, added, “We are excited to launch SUNBOX Home Lite in collaboration with Solar360. Since entering the self-consumption solar energy market, Solar360 has grown rapidly, demonstrating that it understands how to read the needs of its customers and earning the reputation of being a true expert in the area of photovoltaic installations.”

Continuing, Soria said, “The market introduction of SUNBOX Home Lite not only enhances our Company’s growing line of proprietary all-in-one product offerings, but also reinforces our commitment to making affordable, sustainable energy accessible to every household. This is yet another testament to our mission of providing solutions that not only meet, but consistently exceed, the expectations of our customers and business partners. As a result, SUNBOX Home Lite is expected to measurably contribute to Turbo’s future growth and further extend and enhance our Company’s industry reputation as a customer-centric innovator of smart photovoltaic storage solutions.”

About Turbo Energy, S.A.

Founded in 2013, Turbo Energy is a globally recognized pioneer of proprietary solar energy storage technologies and solutions managed through Artificial Intelligence. Turbo Energy’s elegant all-in-one and scalable, modular energy storage systems empower residential, commercial and industrial users expanding across Europe, North America and South America to materially reduce dependence on traditional energy sources, helping to lower electricity costs, provide peak shaving and uninterruptible power supply and realize a more sustainable, energy-efficient future. A testament to the Company’s commitment to innovation and industry disruption, Turbo Energy’s introduction of its flagship SUNBOX represents one of the world’s first high performance, competitively priced, all-in-one home solar energy storage systems, which also incorporates patented EV charging capability and powerful AI processes to optimize solar energy management. Turbo Energy is a proud subsidiary of publicly traded Umbrella Global Energy, S.A., a vertically integrated, global collective of solar energy-focused companies. For more information, please visit www.turbo-e.com.

