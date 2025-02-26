Xos, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading electric truck manufacturer and fleet services provider, announced it is scheduling the release of its fourth quarter 2024 operating results on Friday, March 28, 2025 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Management will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time that same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date / Time: Friday, March 28, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1709599&tp_key=0358d3de2e U.S. Toll-Free Dial In: 1-833-816-1411 International Dial In: 1-412-317-0507 Conference ID: 9502065

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call.

For those unable to participate in the live call, an audio replay will be available following the call through midnight Friday, March 28, 2025. To access the replay, please call 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter access code 10197245. A replay of the webcast will also be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed on the Company's website.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading technology company, electric truck manufacturer, and fleet services provider for battery-electric fleets. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that can be easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit www.xostrucks.com .



