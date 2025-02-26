Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery Open New Co-Branded Location in Ohio

FAT Brands’ Complementary Sweet Treat Concepts Open New Store Together in Dayton Area

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , announces the opening of a new co-branded Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery location in Huber Heights, OH. The new store is the first co-branded Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery location to open in the Buckeye State, with additional Great American Cookies’ locations in Columbus and Dublin. The Huber Heights location brings both sister brands together in one delicious destination, offering fan-favorite items such as Cookie Cakes, homemade Ice Cream with unlimited Mix-Ins and more.

“As we continue to grow our co-branded footprint of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery, we are pleased to introduce locals to the integrated experience of having the two sweet treat concepts combined,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery. “Fans can now enjoy Marble Slab Creamery’s delicious, homemade ice cream in addition to the ultimate combination of cookies and ice cream paired together such as Create Your Own Cookie Shakes and Ice Cream Sandwiches.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other craveable menu items include brownies and Double Doozies™, made with delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.

For over 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with free unlimited Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.

The new Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery is located at 7624 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424 and is open Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com . For more information on Marble Slab Creamery, visit www.marbleslab.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com .

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 400 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com .

About Marble Slab Creamery



Since dreaming up the frozen slab technique and serving fresh homemade, small-batch Ice Cream in-store since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has always known how to dream big. We sprinkle our customers with imagination and promise to inspire with infinite ice cream possibilities to feed your curiosity and capture cravings. With our free unlimited Mix-in philosophy, delicious Ice Cream and Shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and Ice Cream Cakes, imagination has no limits. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in Bahrain, Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Puerto Rico, and the United States. For more information, visit www.marbleslab.com .