DP World Strengthens Americas Team to Boost Trade Growth with Africa

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, has strengthened its commercial team in the Americas with the appointment of Ashley Laitano as Regional Key Account Manager (RKAM). This strategic addition is aimed at accelerating trade lane growth between the Americas and Africa while enhancing DP World’s end-to-end supply chain solutions across the region.

Laitano brings over a decade of experience in global supply chain management, humanitarian logistics, and government-focused operations. In her new role, Laitano will focus on developing trade corridors between the Americas and Africa, leveraging her on-the-ground experience in Sub-Saharan Africa to identify growth opportunities and address the unique challenges faced by customers operating in these regions.

Trade between the Americas and Africa is growing, with increasing demand for reliable logistics networks to support industries such as energy, agriculture and manufacturing. The appointment underscores DP World’s commitment to enhancing these trade corridors by leveraging its global infrastructure, technology and logistics expertise, driving sustainable supply chain solutions across emerging and established markets.

Laitano joins DP World from Metrica, where she managed a global logistics and information technology contract for the U.S. Department of Treasury. Her career includes leadership roles at C.H. Robinson, Panalpina, and Michael Baker International, with a focus on large-scale logistics operations for government, aid, and relief sectors.

Brittany Caskey, Senior Vice President, Commercial Logistics, DP World Americas, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ashley to the DP World team. Her extensive experience in managing complex global supply chains and her deep understanding of the African logistics landscape make her a valuable addition to our organization. Ashley’s ability to bridge markets, foster collaboration, and deliver tailored solutions to customers will be instrumental as we continue to expand our presence across the Americas and Africa.”

Ashley Laitano, Regional Key Account Manager for DP World Americas, commented: “I am proud to join DP World and contribute to its mission of transforming global trade. Having spent over a decade working in Africa and managing global supply chains, I am passionate about creating solutions that connect regions and empower customers. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive trade lane growth, foster collaboration, and deliver value for our partners across the Americas and Africa.”

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com.