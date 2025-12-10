DP World Powers Chile’s Cherry Export Boom Ahead of Chinese New Year

SAN ANTONIO, Chile, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World is expanding capacity, accelerating vessel operations, and enhancing cold-chain resiliency at its San Antonio terminal to ensure Chilean cherries reach China ahead of the 2026 Chinese New Year, the most important sales window for the country’s fresh fruit industry.

Nearly 90% of Chile’s cherries are destined for China, where the fruit symbolizes prosperity during Lunar New Year celebrations. The annual arrival of Chilean cherries has become a cultural and commercial phenomenon across major Chinese cities, driving record demand and reinforcing Chile’s leadership in premium fruit exports.

To meet the seasonal surge, DP World is deploying additional staff and implementing infrastructure and technology upgrades across its reefer operations, while coordinating closely with shipping lines, exporters, maritime agencies, and customs authorities, to maintain reliable express services to Asia.

Last season, the terminal handled more than 12.8 million boxes of cherries – double the previous year – supported by one of the most advanced reefer operations in the country, with more than 2,700 reefer plugs and advanced terminal technology. In 2024, the value of Chile’s cherry exports reached US$3.1 billion, underscoring the sector’s importance to the national agriculture and global trade.

Curtis Doiron, CEO of DP World in Chile, said: “Chile’s cherry exports are one of the country’s most important agricultural trade flows, and DP World is proud to help ensure their quality and timely arrival to global markets. Through coordinated planning, advanced reefer capacity, and our state-of-the-art mooring system, we are well-positioned to support another record season and give exporters reliable, predictable performance during the most time-sensitive period of the year.”

Rising Volumes and Extended Seasonal Demand

For the 2025-2026 season:

DP World expects the arrival of 13 cherry vessels and approximately 14,800 TEU.

There is a projected increase in refrigerated cherry containers from 4,850 units to 5,350 units.

The season launches on November 28 with the arrival of the CMA CGM FORT JAME, with peak activity between December 16-22.

Completion on January 17 with the CMA CGM LITANI.

Additional vessel frequency will be driven by the ACSA service, extending the active export window into the third week of January.



Enhanced Infrastructure and Cold-Chain Capabilities

To handle rising volumes and maintain cold-chain integrity from origin to vessel loading, DP World has strengthened its infrastructure, processes, and workforce capacity:

Increased reefer support, including a 20% rise in refrigeration technicians.

Power pack deployment to free reefer racks for cherry shipments.

Deployment of real-time remote monitoring system for all connected containers.

Expanded reefer maintenance and repair support.

Temperature and treatment data downloads for 450+ units.

Continued use of DP World’s export scheduling system to optimize truck flow, yard productivity, and turnaround times.

Automated vacuum-mooring technology to enhance safety and accelerate vessel operations.



Direct, rapid services remain central to the season’s logistics strategy. CMA CGM’s ACSA service and ZIM’s Albatros services will again provide rapid connections to key Asian markets. CMA CGM’s Cherry Express 2025 offers a 23-day transit time to Shanghai, with eight scheduled calls between November 28 and January 16.

