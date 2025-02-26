Rightworks cloud and security platform chosen for AICPA’s Member Discount Program

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud service provider of solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, today announced it has been selected to join AICPA’s Member Discount Program. The collaboration provides AICPA members with exclusive discounts on Rightworks WISP and Total Security solutions, empowering firms and small businesses to stay ahead of security threats and achieve mandatory industry compliance throughout the year.

“Rightworks has a decades-long track record of delivering comprehensive and easy-to-use solutions built specifically for the accounting profession and their clients,” said Michael Cerami, EVP of CPA.com, the business and technology subsidiary of the AICPA. “We look forward to connecting AICPA members with solutions that offer a strong and layered security approach.”

The newest addition makes Rightworks the only intelligent cloud service provider of solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals in the AICPA Member Discount Program. More than 400,000 AICPA members now get a 15% discount on Rightworks comprehensive security solutions, which include:

Rightworks WISP

A custom security strategy: Strengthen internal processes with a tailored Written Information Security Plan (WISP)

Strengthen internal processes with a tailored Written Information Security Plan (WISP) Expert assistance: Rightworks security professionals will build a comprehensive WISP, saving billable hours so your firm can focus on serving clients

Rightworks security professionals will build a comprehensive WISP, saving billable hours so your firm can focus on serving clients Regulatory compliance: WISPs are mandated by the IRS and the FTC Safeguards Rule and are required to renew a Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN) each year

WISPs are mandated by the and the and are required to renew a Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN) each year Eliminate security gaps: Create a clear roadmap for strengthening your firm’s security posture

Rightworks Total Security

Stronger protection: Includes device security, automatic backups, a VPN and a password manager

Includes device security, automatic backups, a VPN and a password manager Staff training: Equips teams with security awareness training to mitigate risks from phishing and cyberattacks

Equips teams with security awareness training to mitigate risks from phishing and cyberattacks A comprehensive solution: Addresses firms’ security and compliance challenges in one offering



“Maintaining a robust security strategy and ensuring compliance with industry standards are among the top challenges for firms every year,” said Joel Hughes, CEO of Rightworks. “We are proud to join AICPA’s discount program to help empower the members of the world’s largest association representing CPAs with solutions that offer protection against reputational and financial damage.”

The AICPA Member Discount Program provides savings on products and services its members use every day, such as travel, technology, office supplies, shipping and more.

Click here for more information on AICPA member discounts.

Connect with Rightworks

Visit our newsroom; read our blog; and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Rightworks

Rightworks enables accounting firms and businesses to significantly simplify operations and expand their value to clients via our award-winning intelligent cloud and learning resources. This is possible with Rightworks OneSpace, the only secure cloud environment purpose-built for the accounting and tax profession, and Rightworks Academy, the premier community for firm optimization, growth and professional development. The Academy offers access to thought leadership, events, peer communities and extensive learning resources. Founded in 2002, we’ve grown to serve over 10,000 accounting firms in the US—from single practitioners to Top 10 firms. For more information, please visit rightworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3d94458-39e1-42e1-bf61-7f7515be063b