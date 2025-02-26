Newsweek and Statista Unveil the World’s Best Hospitals 2025 Rankings, Featuring Expanded Quality Metrics and Patient-Reported Outcomes

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Statista , has released its official World’s Best Hospitals 2025 rankings, recognizing top-performing hospitals across 30 countries. Now in its seventh year, this edition introduces significant enhancements for more detailed rankings.

The list ranks 2,445 hospitals, including 420 ranked institutions in the United States. Additionally, World’s Best Hospitals 2025 features a Global Top 250 list, highlighting the top hospitals worldwide based on peer recommendations, quality indicators, and a new bibliometric score. This year’s ranking places increased importance on hospital quality indicators and PROMs implementation, incorporates expanded accreditations such as ANCC Magnet, Planetree, and ICONTEC certifications, and integrates new patient experience data sources. The bibliometric score—measuring research impact and publication strength—further evaluates hospital excellence.

Several hospitals make their first appearance on the rankings this year, including notable U.S. entries NYU Langone Tisch Hospital and UW Health - University Hospital. International newcomers such as HCOR (Hospital do Coração) and Gleneagle Hospital Kuala Lumpur also joined for the first time. The rankings likewise note significant upward mobility from 2024, with Keck Hospital of USC and Virginia Mason Medical Center among the top climbers, while international hospitals such as Bumrungrad International Hospital and St. Bartholomew's Hospital register impressive gains. These additions highlight a dynamic evolution in health care excellence, driven by innovative care delivery and a growing focus on patient outcomes.

"These rankings showcase the hospitals that are setting the standard for medical excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care on a global scale," said Alexis Kayser, Health care Editor at Newsweek. "By incorporating new quality metrics and patient-reported outcomes, this year’s list provides an even more comprehensive view of the institutions leading the way in health care. We’re proud to highlight the hospitals making a tangible impact on patient well-being and advancing the future of medicine."

The top 20 World's Best Hospitals on the list include:

Mayo Clinic - Rochester, Minnesota Cleveland Clinic - Cleveland, Ohio Toronto General - University Health Network - Toronto, Canada The John Hopkins Hospital - Baltimore, Maryland Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset - Stockholm, Sweden Massachusetts General Hospital - Boston, Massachusetts Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin - Berlin, Germany Sheba Medical Center - Ramat Gan, Israel Singapore General Hospital (SGH) - Singapore ​​Universitätsspital Zürich - Zürich, Switzerland AP-HP - Hôpital Universitaire Pitié Salpêtrière - Paris, France Universitätsspital Basel - Basel, Switzerland Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center - Los Angeles, California Universitätsklinikum Heidelberg - Heidelberg, Germany Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois - Lausanne, Switzerland The University of Tokyo Hospital - Bunkyo, Japan Stanford Health Care - Stanford Hospital - Stanford, California Aarhus Universitetshospital - Aarhus, Denmark The Mount Sinai Hospital - New York, New York Rigshospitalet - København - Copenhagen, Denmark

See the full ranking report here: newsweek.com/wbh-2025

