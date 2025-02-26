Cybersecurity’s Brightest Minds Unite at SANS 2025 Flagship Training Event —Don’t Miss This Exclusive Industry Event

Bethesda, MD, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybersecurity professionals from around the world will gather in Orlando from April 13-18 for SANS 2025, one of the largest in-person cybersecurity training events of the year. Held at the Hyatt Regency Orlando, the event will feature over 50 immersive courses, expert-led sessions, hands-on workshops, and an exclusive preview of the latest advancements in SANS curriculum and cybersecurity innovation. With more than 90% of organizations experiencing at least one significant cyber incident in the past year, staying ahead of emerging threats has never been more critical. SANS 2025 offers a unique opportunity to learn directly from top practitioners shaping the future of cybersecurity.

“SANS 2025 Orlando is where cybersecurity professionals come to sharpen their skills, connect with industry pioneers, and get an exclusive look at the latest innovations shaping the future of cybersecurity training,” said Rob T. Lee, Chief of Research at SANS Institute. “This year, we’re offering even more opportunities for attendees to engage with experts, gain hands-on experience, and take their careers to the next level.”

This year’s highlights include:

Keynote Speaker & Book Signing: Dr. Bilyana Lilly – Hacking with a Purpose: Understanding the Geopolitical Motivations of State-Sponsored Threat Actors – Sunday, April 13 at 6:30 pm EST. Gain critical insights into the evolving cyber threat landscape and the motivations behind global cyberattacks. Dr. Lilly will also be hosting an exclusive book signing event following her keynote, giving attendees the opportunity to engage with her work and gain deeper knowledge of state-sponsored threats.

“Understanding the motivations behind cyber threats is essential in today’s global landscape,” said Lee. “We are honored to have Dr. Lilly bring her research to SANS 2025 Orlando and to engage with the cybersecurity community in meaningful discussions like this that shape the real world.”

The First-Ever SANS Curriculum + Product Tradeshow – Witness game-changing curriculum updates and SANS product innovations before anyone else! Meet elite SANS faculty, gain 1:1 career guidance, and network with top industry leaders in this exclusive bi-annual showcase—only available at SANS 2025 Orlando!

SANS 2025 AlumNight: Powered by Cloud Security – Featuring an exclusive hands-on workshop: Cloud Security Workshop: Prevent Remote Code Execution with Private Endpoints – Aviata Solo Flight Challenge

Engaging SANS@Night Sessions – Delve deeper into cybersecurity’s most pressing challenges with:

SBOMs the Hard Way: Hacking Bob the Minion – Led by Larry Pesce, Principal Instructor

There is No Spoon! – Led by Steve Armstrong-Godwin, Principal Instructor

“At SANS, we strive to create an environment where professionals can not only learn but actually immerse themselves in the latest cybersecurity challenges and solutions,” said Lee.

Event Dates: April 13-18, 2025

Location: Hyatt Regency Orlando, 9801 International Drive, Orlando, FL

Hotel Contact: 407-284-1234

Register today: https://www.sans.org/cyber-security-training-events/sans-2025/

