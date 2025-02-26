Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of Nextracker, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT); Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN); Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR); and MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI)

Nextracker, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT):

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of long-term shareholders of Nextracker, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT). The investigation concerns whether certain officers of the company have breached their fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you are a Nextracker, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) shareholder who acquired Nextracker shares prior to February 1, 2024, and want to learn more about your rights and ability to benefit financially, at no cost to you whatsoever, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/nextracker-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or Mia Heller at mheller@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

Why? A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Nextracker, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT), via certain of its officers, failed to disclose: (a) that the impact of project delays on Nextracker’s business, financial results, and prospects was far more severe than represented to investors; (b) that permitting and interconnection delays had materially impaired Nextracker’s ability to convert backlog into revenue at historical conversion rates; (c) that Nextracker had been unable to offset the negative impact from project delays through increased client demand and the purported ability to pull forward its other projects in the manner represented by defendants; and (d) that Nextracker did not possess the competitive advantages which purportedly shielded it from industry-wide headwinds or the ability to effectively offset the adverse effects of project delays as claimed by defendants. Nextracker’s stock dropped once the truth emerged.

What To Do Now: Current Nextracker shareholders who have held shares of the Company’s stock since prior to February 1, 2024, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more at no cost to you, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/nextracker-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or Mia Heller at mheller@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. $NXT #Nextracker

Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of long-term Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of the company have breached their fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you have held Driven Brands (NASDAQ: DRVN) shares continuously since prior to October 27, 2021, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/driven-brands-shareholder-investigation/ or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY: An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Driven Brands, through certain of its officers and directors, made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions pertaining to: (i) Driven Brands’ ability to efficiently and effectively integrate a high volume of acquired businesses, including statements related to the status of integrating its U.S. auto glass businesses; and (ii) the performance and competitive position of Driven Brands’ car wash business segment.

WHAT TO DO NOW: Current Driven Brands shareholders who have held Driven Brands shares since prior to October 27, 2021, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter at no cost to you, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/driven-brands-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085. $DRVN #DrivenBrands

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of Extreme Networks have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

Shareholders who have held Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) stock since on or before July 27, 2022 should visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/extreme-networks-shareholder-investigation/. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you. You do not need to have lost money on your investment.

WHY: An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that that Extreme Networks, through certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to Extreme’s business, operations, and financial condition: (a) that Extreme Networks was suffering from adverse client demand trends as its clients had ordered more product from Extreme than needed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid supply shortages and because of a lack of alternative sourcing options and thereby had cannibalized their purchasing needs; (b) that Extreme Networks was increasingly offsetting these adverse organic demand trends with the fulfillment of backlog orders in a manner that materially exceeded the proportion represented to investors; (c) that, as a result of (a)-(b), Extreme Networks was drawing down its backlog at a much faster rate than represented to investors; (d) that, as a result of (a)-(c), Extreme Networks’ backlog was already decreasing and at a much quicker pace than the Company’s statements to investors that backlog would only “begin to shrink” in 4Q23 and it would be not until “fiscal ‘26 when it really goes back to normal”; (e) that, as a result of (a)-(d), Extreme Networks’ backlog was not on track to continue increasing to $600 million; and (f) that, as a result of (a)-(e) above, Defendants had materially misrepresented Extreme Networks’ organic demand, revenue growth, and market share gains as the fulfillment of Extreme’s backlog masked a decline in organic demand and attendant revenues.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: Current Extreme Networks shareholders who have held Extreme Networks shares since prior to July 27, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/extreme-networks-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call us at 267-507-6085.

$EXTR #ExtremeNetworks #EXTR

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI):

Philadelphia, PA - Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI). The investigation concerns whether certain officers of MGP Ingredients breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the Company.

Current shareholders who acquired MGP Ingredients prior to May 4, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/MGPI-shareholder-investigation/ or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

Why? An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI), via certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, it is alleged that Defendants repeatedly touted a strong demand and “normal” inventory levels in brown goods (such as American whiskies and tequila), when in fact there had been a slowdown in consumption and oversupply in their products.

What You Can Do Now? If you are a current MGPI shareholder who acquired MGPI shares prior to May 4, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/MGPI-shareholder-investigation/ or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 for further assistance. $MGPI #MGPI #MGPIngredients

