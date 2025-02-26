NBC Securities Promotes Sam Ransom to Chief Financial Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBC Securities, a leading independent full-service broker-dealer and registered investment advisor headquartered in Alabama, is pleased to announce the promotion of Sam Ransom to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Since joining NBC in 2021 as Director of Finance, Mr. Ransom has played a critical role in overseeing financial operations and driving strategic financial initiatives that have strengthened the firm’s long-term growth.

In his new role, Mr. Ransom will oversee all financial functions, ensuring NBC Securities remains positioned for continued national expansion and operational excellence. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing the company’s financial strategy, budgeting, and reporting while maintaining the Southeastern roots of the BD/RIA, as well as its commitment to providing advisors with industry-leading support and resources.

"Sam has been a driving force behind NBC Securities’ financial strategy, bringing expertise and forward-thinking leadership to our firm," said Peyton Falkenburg, NBC Securities Executive Vice President. "His broad understanding of financial operations and commitment to NBC’s growth make him an invaluable part of our leadership team. His contributions in this new role will advance our mission to help the legacies of those we serve reach their full potential."

With a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from the University of Richmond, Mr. Ransom brings a proven track record of close to 15 years across various financial sectors, specializing in accounting, budgeting, financial reporting, and operational efficiency. His expertise has been pivotal in developing and implementing financial policies that support NBC’s mission to provide customized investment solutions and comprehensive advisor support.

"I am honored to step into the role of CFO at NBC Securities and proud to be part of a team that is so deeply committed to supporting our advisors and clients," said Sam Ransom. "NBC’s advisor-first approach and dedication to growth—while fostering a culture of caring and support—create an environment focused on delivering exceptional service, and I look forward to further strengthening our financial strategy to drive continued success."

About NBC Securities

NBC Securities is a privately held, full-service broker-dealer and registered investment advisor catering to individuals and companies across the United States. They provide private wealth services and asset management strategies from financial professionals who average over 25 years of industry experience, in addition to technology-driven custodial solutions that streamline and optimize operations for advisors nationwide.

They are independent and employee-owned, committed to building lasting relationships and legacies. The firm achieves this through the combined power of its network of advisors, sophisticated suite of business services, and in-house portfolio products and research that spans equities, fixed income, mutual funds, SMAs, annuities, and life insurance.

NBC Securities manages or advises approximately $5 billion in assets with an operating footprint that spans the US with corporate headquarters located in Birmingham, Alabama, and 28 branch offices, including Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, and Ohio.

For more information, visit www.nbcsecurities.com.

Contact: press@mbcstrategic.com