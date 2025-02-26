New Vishay Intertechnology High Voltage MLCCs Deliver Extended Capacitance for Commercial Applications

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of surface-mount multilayer ceramic chip capacitors (MLCCs) for high voltage commercial applications. Offered in seven case sizes ranging from 1206 to 2225, VJ….W1HV High Voltage MLCC Commercial Series devices extend the capacitance values of the company’s existing high voltage MLCCs with the ultra stable C0G (NP0) dielectric and are also available with the X7R dielectric for even higher capacitance.

The devices released today are manufactured in a base metal electrode (BME) system with a dry sheet technology process to reduce costs for a wide range of high voltage applications. The MLCCs will be used as input filtering, output filtering, and snubber capacitors for alternative and conventional energy generation, distribution, metering, management, and storage; industrial automation, motor drives, power tools, and welding equipment; consumer appliances; telecom mobile and fixed infrastructure; and medical instrumentation.

VJ….W1HV High Voltage MLCC Commercial Series devices with the C0G (NP0) dielectric offer high voltages to 3000 VDC, capacitance values from 1.5 pF to 82 nF, and a temperature coefficient of capacitance (TCC) of 0 ppm/°C ± 30 ppm/°C from -55 °C to +125 °C. X7R devices provide capacitance from 100 pF to 100 nF, voltages to 2000 VDC, and TCC of ± 15 % from -55 °C to +125 °C.

The MLCCs feature a nickel barrier with 100 % tin terminations and are available with polymer terminations for additional protection against board flexure damage. The devices are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Device Specification Table:

Dielectric

Case code

Maximum

voltage (V)

Capacitance Minimum Maximum C0G (NP0)

1206 3000 1.5 pF 10 nF 1210 3000 10 pF 10 nF 1808 3000 2.2 pF 3.3 nF 1812 3000 10 pF 22 nF 1825 3000 10 pF 39 nF 2220 2000 10 pF 47 nF 2225 2000 10 pF 82 nF X7R

1206 2000 100 pF 1.2 nF 1210 2000 100 pF 1.2 nF 1808 2000 150 pF 1.8 nF 1812 2000 270 pF 1.8 nF 1825 1000 1.0 nF 100 nF 2220 1000 1.0 nF 1.8 nF 2225 1000 1.0 nF 1.8 nF



Samples and production quantities of the VJ….W1HV High Voltage MLCC Commercial Series devices are available now, with lead times of 18 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to product datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?28580 (VJ….W1HV)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720323985171

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com