Journie Driving Academy Accepting Applications for 2025 Class

INDIANAPOLIS , Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journie Rewards’ Journie Driving Academy is now accepting applications from youth karting prospects across Canada to join its second year in 2025.

Three applicants will receive financial support, mentorship opportunities from Chip Ganassi Racing’s championship-winning NTT INDYCAR SERIES team and more. That includes a VIP experience at the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto weekend July 18-20 at Exhibition Place in Toronto, Ontario.

Requirements and a link to submit applications can be found at ChipGanassiRacing.com/jda. Applications must be received by 11:59 PM ET on March 16, 2025, for consideration.

Notes of Interest

Continuing the Journie : Last year, Journie Driving Academy drivers combined for 15 wins, 27 podiums, and both a driver and constructor championship.

: A highlight of the Academy is mentorship from Chip Ganassi Racing’s INDYCAR program, which has won five of the last seven championships and 16 since it started in 1990. Direction on physical and mental training, social media presence and more are available to drivers with regular check-ins from the CGR team, including Kyffin Simpson, driver of the No. 8 Journie Rewards Honda in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Coast-to-Coast: This season, the program seeks drivers across Canada – from British Columbia to Quebec and everywhere in between. With a presence in 10 Canadian provinces and one Canadian territory and available in more than 1,200 locations, Journie Rewards is proud to expand the Academy in its second year across the nation and provide a great experience for three fantastic youth karting prospects once again in 2025.



Quoteboard

Kyffin Simpson, Driver, No. 8 Journie Rewards Honda: “The Journie Driving Academy is back for 2025 in partnership with Journie Rewards. I started karting when I was nine and just fell in love with it right away. I loved the speed and the competition. I was always a very competitive person so competing was always something that I enjoyed doing and doing it in such an adrenaline-packed sport was even more fun for me.”

: “We're excited to be back for a second year of the Journie Driving Academy. Karting represents the grassroots of motorsports. It's the most important time in a driver's career, giving them a foundation of skills for future and success. Nigel, Marley and Sloan did an amazing job in 2024, and you could be a part of the 2025 driver lineup.” Alex Palou, Driver, No. 10 DHL Honda: “Karting is special basically because you start from zero, from not knowing much about racing, how to drive a car fast, how to defend, how to attack, and you learn everything. There’s a ton of testing. The cars are very fast, very direct. The feeling of driving the car; it's amazing. It's the closest that you have to a big formula car and it's just amazing for a driver to have those feelings.”



About Chip Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for more than 35 years and is considered one of the most successful and innovative owners in motorsports. Today, his teams include three Honda cars in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and two entries in INDY NXT by Firestone. Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) has won 23 championships and more than 260 races, including five wins in the Indianapolis 500, eight Rolex 24 At Daytona victories, and wins in the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. CGR boasts state-of-the-art facilities in Indianapolis, where the INDYCAR and INDY NXT teams are located, and a corporate office in Pittsburgh. For more information, visit ChipGanassiRacing.com.

