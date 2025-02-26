New York, USA, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Peptide Synthesis Market to Surge at a Tremendous CAGR of ~10% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The peptide synthesis market is expanding rapidly, driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions. This surge in demand is fueled by the effectiveness and specificity of peptide-based therapeutics. Additionally, peptides are becoming increasingly important in diagnostics and imaging, where their role as molecular probes improves the accuracy of disease detection.

Key Takeaways from the Peptide Synthesis Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global peptide synthesis market during the forecast period.

In the product segment of the peptide synthesis market, the equipment category held a significant share in 2024.

Notable peptide synthesis companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Biosynth, Cambrex Corporation, Asymchem Inc., Vapourtec Ltd., CSBio, Activotec., Biotage, CEM Corporation, AltaBioscience Ltd., Spectrum Chemical, Highfine Biotech Co., Ltd., Bachem Holding AG, Ambio, Inc., and several others, are currently operating in the peptide synthesis market.

In September 2024, Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced the launch of its new liquid-phase peptide synthesis (LPPS) technology.

In August 2024, Kenvue Inc. launched Neutrogena® Collagen Bank™ featuring its patented micro-peptide technology. The product aimed to address the needs of Gen Z consumers seeking proactive anti-aging solutions. The Collagen Bank™ used a micro-peptide technology, two times smaller than traditional anti-aging peptides, allowing it to penetrate deeper into the skin, targeting five critical markers for skin firmness: elastin, pro-collagen, hyaluronic acid, fibronectin, and decorin.

Peptide Synthesis Overview

Peptide synthesis is the process of creating peptides, which are short chains of amino acids linked by peptide bonds. It plays a crucial role in drug development, biochemical research, and material science. The two primary methods for peptide synthesis are solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) and liquid-phase peptide synthesis (LPPS). SPPS, developed by Robert Bruce Merrifield, revolutionized the field by allowing peptides to be built step by step on an insoluble resin, making purification easier. This method is widely used for synthesizing complex peptides, including therapeutic peptides and vaccine components. LPPS, on the other hand, is preferred for large-scale industrial production due to its ability to generate high-purity peptides with better scalability.

Advancements in peptide synthesis have led to the development of automated synthesizers and novel coupling reagents that improve efficiency and reduce synthesis time. Peptide synthesis is crucial in the creation of peptide-based drugs, diagnostics, and biomaterials, including antimicrobial peptides, enzyme inhibitors, and peptide hormones. Challenges in the field include racemization, aggregation, and low yield in long peptides, which researchers address through optimized reaction conditions and protective strategies. Recent innovations, such as microwave-assisted synthesis and flow-based synthesis, have further enhanced the speed and efficiency of peptide production, making it an increasingly viable approach for drug discovery and biomedical applications.

Peptide Synthesis Market Insights

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the peptide synthesis market in 2024, driven by multiple key factors. The region's strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, significant R&D investments, and emphasis on innovative drug discovery contribute to its market leadership. The presence of major industry players offering advanced peptide synthesis technologies further supports the increasing demand for therapeutic peptides, particularly for chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes.

Additionally, a favorable regulatory landscape, growing adoption of personalized medicine, and strong collaborations between academic institutions and industry players are accelerating market expansion. The rising interest in cosmetic peptides and access to cutting-edge infrastructure also strengthen North America’s position in this segment.

Peptides play a crucial role in managing cancer and diabetes, fueling their demand in therapeutic applications. In oncology, tumor-targeting peptides, cancer vaccines, and oncolytic peptides are preferred due to their high specificity and fewer side effects compared to traditional treatments like chemotherapy. Similarly, peptides such as insulin and GLP-1 receptor agonists are essential for diabetes treatment, particularly in addressing the increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes. These peptide-based therapies help regulate blood sugar levels and mitigate related complications, further driving market growth.

Moreover, strategic initiatives by leading industry players are boosting the peptide synthesis market across North America. Companies are expanding product portfolios, investing in technological advancements, and forming strategic partnerships to enhance operational efficiency. For example, in September 2024, Cambrex, a global CDMO, introduced a new LPPS technology. Unlike conventional solid-phase methods that require specialized reactors, LPPS utilizes standard API batch reactors and continuous flow systems, reducing solvent consumption and minimizing reagent waste. This innovation enhances sustainability and cost-effectiveness in peptide production.

In summary, the North American peptide synthesis market is poised for significant growth, driven by a combination of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high disease prevalence, cutting-edge technology adoption, and proactive industry strategies.

Peptide Synthesis Market Dynamics

The peptide synthesis market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing demand for peptides in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and research applications. The pharmaceutical sector, in particular, is leveraging peptides for the development of novel therapeutics, including cancer treatments, metabolic disorder drugs, and vaccines. The rise of peptide-based drugs, such as GLP-1 receptor agonists for diabetes and obesity, is significantly fueling market expansion. Additionally, advancements in solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) and hybrid synthesis techniques have improved production efficiency, making peptide drugs more commercially viable.

Another key factor shaping market dynamics is the growing outsourcing trend. Many pharmaceutical and biotech companies are opting to outsource peptide synthesis to CDMOs to reduce costs and accelerate drug development timelines. Asia-Pacific, especially countries like China and India, has emerged as a major hub for peptide manufacturing due to its cost advantages and well-established CDMO ecosystem. However, regulatory scrutiny and quality control remain challenges that companies must navigate when selecting outsourcing partners.

The demand for custom peptide synthesis is also rising across research institutions and diagnostic applications. Peptides are increasingly used in biomarker discovery, immunotherapy, and molecular imaging, further broadening their commercial applications. With advances in automated synthesis and purification technologies, companies can now produce high-purity, complex peptides more efficiently, catering to diverse industry needs. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in peptide design and optimization is also opening new avenues for innovation.

Despite the positive outlook, challenges such as high production costs, stability issues, and stringent regulatory requirements pose hurdles for market players. Peptides often require specialized storage and handling, increasing logistical complexities. Moreover, competition from alternative drug modalities, including small molecules and biologics, necessitates continuous innovation in peptide formulation and delivery technologies. Companies investing in novel drug delivery mechanisms, such as lipid nanoparticles and microneedle patches, are likely to gain a competitive edge.

Looking ahead, the peptide synthesis market is poised for continued expansion, driven by technological advancements and increasing therapeutic applications. As precision medicine gains traction, personalized peptide-based treatments could become a key area of growth. Collaborations between academia, biotech startups, and pharmaceutical giants will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the market, ensuring a steady pipeline of innovative peptide-based solutions.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Peptide Synthesis Market CAGR ~10% Key Peptide Synthesis Companies Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Biosynth, Cambrex Corporation, Asymchem Inc., Vapourtec Ltd., CSBio, Activotec., Biotage, CEM Corporation, AltaBioscience Ltd., Spectrum Chemical, Highfine Biotech Co., Ltd., Bachem Holding AG, Ambio, Inc., among others

Peptide Synthesis Market Assessment

Peptide Synthesis Market Segmentation Peptide Synthesis Market Segmentation By Product: Equipment and Reagents & Consumables Peptide Synthesis Market Segmentation By Peptide Types: Synthetic Peptides, Custom Peptides, Cosmetic Peptides, and Others Peptide Synthesis Market Segmentation By Application: Therapeutics, Diagnostics, Research, and Cosmetics Peptide Synthesis Market Segmentation By End-User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Cosmetic Companies Peptide Synthesis Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Peptide Synthesis Market Report Introduction 2 Peptide Synthesis Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Peptide Synthesis Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Peptide Synthesis Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Peptide Synthesis Market Layout 8 Peptide Synthesis Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

