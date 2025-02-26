New York, USA, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Set for Significant Growth Across the 7MM During the Study Period (2025-2034) Due to the Rising Novel Therapeutic Options | DelveInsight

The NSCLC market has undergone a transformative shift over the past decade due to rising incidence rates, the growing adoption of approved treatments—particularly immune checkpoint inhibitors—the anticipated launch of high-cost emerging therapies, and increased awareness of mutations such as KRAS, BRAF, and c-Met.

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most prevalent form of lung cancer, comprising 81% of all diagnosed cases. Early detection significantly improves prognosis; however, diagnosing NSCLC and other lung cancers can be challenging since their symptoms are often mistaken for common illnesses or long-term smoking effects. As a result, 80% of NSCLC cases are already in advanced stages at the time of diagnosis, making treatment more difficult.

NSCLC is characterized by various genetic mutations, and growing evidence suggests significant molecular and clinical heterogeneity within oncogenic driver-defined subgroups. Among the most common biomarkers, EGFR is predominant in Japan, while KRAS is more frequent in the US and Europe.

Approximately 80% of EGFR mutations in NSCLC involve exon 19 deletions or the exon 21 L858R substitution, both classified as sensitizing mutations. The most prevalent KRAS mutation in NSCLC is G12C, which accounts for around 37% of cases in the US. According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the total number of NSCLC incident cases in the 7MM was approximately 205K in 2024, with projections indicating an increase by 2034.

As researchers identify more targetable mutations and develop new targeted therapies, both patients and oncologists will have an increasing number of treatment choices. However, with the rapid approval of new drugs, it is crucial to take a step back and ensure that adequate data supports their use in the right treatment settings, such as adjuvant, consolidation, first-line, or later-line therapies.

Historically, molecular-based treatments were primarily used for advanced-stage Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. However, recent evidence has shown their effectiveness in early-stage and locally advanced disease. New research is now expanding the scope of targeted therapies to address a broader range of oncogenes, aiming to overcome drug resistance and offer options to patients who were previously ineligible for advanced-stage lung cancer trials.

The findings from these ongoing studies are expected to shape future treatment guidelines and drive the adoption of personalized medicine. Consequently, the treatment landscape will continue to evolve, leading to better survival outcomes and an improved quality of life for lung cancer patients.

Learn more about the NSCLC treatment landscape @ Drugs for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment

Up until the last decade, chemotherapy was the standard treatment for advanced and metastatic lung cancer. However, this changed in 2015 when the first immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI), KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), was approved as a second-line therapy for advanced cases. This was soon followed by TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab), which entered the market in 2016.

Both therapies later gained approval for first-line treatment, expanding their indications to a broader patient population. More recently, in 2020, the combination of OPDIVO (nivolumab) and ipilimumab was approved as a first-line option for metastatic NSCLC.

The treatment landscape for EGFR-mutant NSCLC has evolved dramatically over the past two decades with the advent of targeted therapies. However, selecting an optimal treatment strategy after EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) fail remains a significant challenge. Currently, five EGFR TKIs are approved for the first-line treatment of advanced NSCLC with common EGFR-sensitizing mutations, such as EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) mutations.

These include erlotinib, gefitinib, afatinib, dacomitinib, and osimertinib, each differing in efficacy and safety. Based on their mechanisms, they are classified into first-generation (erlotinib, gefitinib), second-generation (afatinib, dacomitinib), and third-generation (osimertinib) TKIs. Notably, afatinib and osimertinib, belonging to the second-and third-generation categories, have demonstrated extended efficacy against some rare EGFR mutations, such as T790M (osimertinib), G719X, L861Q, and S768I (afatinib and osimertinib).

To know more about NSCLC treatment options, visit @ New Treatment for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

The dynamics of the NSCLC market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in number of healthcare spending across the world. Some of the key players in the pipeline include Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Gilead Sciences, BieGene, AbbVie, Roche, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, BerGenBio, GlaxoSmithKline, Duality biologics, and others are involved in developing drugs for NSCLC.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab major NSCLC market share @ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report

Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) is an investigational ADC targeting TROP2. Developed using Daiichi Sankyo’s proprietary DXd ADC technology, Dato-DXd is among the most advanced ADC programs in AstraZeneca’s portfolio and one of the top three ADCs in Daiichi Sankyo’s oncology pipeline.

In January 2023, a Phase III clinical trial (TROPION-Lung07) was launched, evaluating Dato-DXd in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors as a first-line treatment for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) patients without actionable genomic alterations and with PD-L1 expression below 50%. Currently, no TROP2-targeting therapies are approved for NSCLC treatment.

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo are assessing Dato-DXd in first-line NSCLC patients without driver mutations through TROPION-Lung08 (aiming to replace the Keynote-024 regimen) and TROPION-Lung07 (challenging the Keynote-189 regimen, a key indication for Merck’s KEYTRUDA). Additionally, second and third-line NSCLC patients are being evaluated in the TROPION-Lung01 trial.

In December 2024, Daiichi Sankyo announced that Dato-DXd received Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) in the U.S. for treating adults with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutated NSCLC that has progressed following treatment with an EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) and platinum-based chemotherapy.

TRODELVY is a pioneering antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting TROP-2. It features a proprietary hydrolyzable linker that connects to SN-38, a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload. In January 2024, the company reported that the Phase III EVOKE-01 trial did not achieve its primary goal of improving overall survival in previously treated metastatic NSCLC. In May 2024, Gilead Sciences shared detailed findings from the study, which were also presented in an oral session at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Teliso-V is an experimental antibody-drug conjugate designed to target c-Met, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is highly expressed in tumors, including NSCLC. It holds promise as a novel treatment option for NSCLC, with potential approval anticipated for 2L+ treatment in 2024. In January 2022, AbbVie announced that the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to investigational telisotuzumab vedotin for patients with advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) wild-type, non-squamous NSCLC with high c-Met expression, whose disease has progressed following platinum-based therapy. In May 2022, AbbVie launched a Phase III clinical trial comparing Teliso-V to docetaxel in patients with previously treated, c-Met overexpressing, EGFR wild-type, and advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC.

Discover more about drugs for NSCLC in development @ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trials

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for NSCLC are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the NSCLC market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

DelveInsight estimates that the market size for NSCLC in the 7MM is expected to grow from USD 30 billion in 2024 with a significant CAGR by 2034. This growth is mainly driven by the launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period (2025–2034).

DelveInsight’s latest published market report titled as Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 will help you to discover which market leader is going to capture the largest market share. The report provides comprehensive insights into the NSCLC country-specific treatment guidelines, patient pool analysis, and epidemiology forecast to help understand the key opportunities and assess the market’s underlying potential. The NSCLC market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of NSCLC

Gender-specific Cases of NSCLC

Age-specific Cases of NSCLC

Total Incident Cases of NSCLC by Histology

Total Cases of NSCLC by Stages

Total Incident Cases of NSCLC by Genetic Mutation/Biomarkers

Line-wise Treated Cases of Metastatic NSCLC

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM NSCLC market. Highlights include:

10-year Forecast

7MM Analysis

Epidemiology-based Market Forecasting

Historical and Forecasted Market Analysis upto 2034

Emerging Drug Market Uptake

Peak Sales Analysis

Key Cross Competition Analysis

Industry Expert’s Opinion

Access and Reimbursement

Download this NSCLC market report to assess the epidemiology forecasts, understand the patient journeys, know KOLs’ opinions about the upcoming treatment paradigms, and determine the factors contributing to the shift in the NSCLC market. Also, stay abreast of the mitigating factors to improve your market position in the NSCLC therapeutic space.

Related Reports

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key non-small cell lung cancer companies, including BridgeBio Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, EMD Serono, Merck, BridgeBio Pharma, Abbvie, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company BioNTech SE, Shenzhen TargetRx, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Chong Kun Dang, Bristol Myers Squibb, Innovent Biologics, Xuanzhu Biopharmaceutical, Bayer, GeneScience Pharmaceuticals, InventisBio, Apollomics, Imugene, Ono Pharmaceutical, Pierre Fabre, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Surface Oncology, Inhibrx, Sinocelltech, Mirati Therapeutics, REVOLUTION Medicines, Yong Shun Technology Development, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Galecto Biotech, among others.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted non-small cell lung cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market

Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key mNSCLC companies, including ABieGene, Daiichi Sankyo, Arcus Biosciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Arcus Biosciences, Gilead Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, AbbVie, AnHeart Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Nuvalent, Cullinan Oncology, Taiho Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, ArriVent BioPharma, NeoTX Therapeutics, Alethia Biotherapeutics, AstraZeneca, Incyte, Macrogenics, Sanofi, Nuvalent, Xcovery, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis, Roche (Genentech), Revolution Medicines, Gritstone bio, EQRx, Immutep, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Akeso Biopharma, Dizal Pharmaceutical, among others.

HER2+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market

HER2+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key HER2+ NSCLC companies, including Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer, Forward Pharmaceuticals, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Iambic Therapeutics, ArriVent BioPharma, Mersana Therapeutics, GSK, Nuvalent, among others.

HER2-mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline

HER2-mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key HER2-mutant non-small cell lung cancer companies, including Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Puma Biotechnology, AstraZeneca, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, among others.

Oncology Conference Coverage Services

DelveInsight’s Oncology Conference Coverage Services offer a thorough analysis of outcomes from major events like ASCO, ESMO, ASH, AACR, ASTRO, SOHO, SITC, the European CAR T-cell Meeting, and IASLC. This detailed examination provides businesses with essential insights for competitive intelligence and market trend forecasting, supporting the formulation of future strategies.

Get in touch with us today to learn how we can provide AACR coverage exclusively for you at the AACR Meeting 2025

Other Business Consulting Services

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence

Healthcare Licensing Services

Healthcare Portfolio Management

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter