DURYSTA’s Market Potential Across the 7MM is Set to Soar During the Study Period (2020–2034) as a Game-Changer in Ophthalmic Care | DelveInsight

The DURYSTA market potential seems strong due to the increasing prevalence of glaucoma, the need for long-term, non-adherence-dependent treatments, and its advantage over daily eye drops. With an aging population and growing preference for sustained-release therapies, DURYSTA could capture a significant share of the multi-billion-dollar glaucoma treatment market.

DelveInsight’s “DURYSTA Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight Report” highlights the details around DURYSTA, the first and only FDA-approved dissolvable ocular implant to reduce eye pressure in people with open-angle glaucoma or high eye pressure (ocular hypertension). The report provides product descriptions, patent details, and competitor products (marketed and emerging therapies) of DURYSTA. The report also highlights the historical and forecasted sales from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

AbbVie’s DURYSTA (bimatoprost SR) Overview

DURYSTA (bimatoprost intracameral implant) is a prescription treatment designed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) in individuals with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. This solid, rod-shaped implant contains the prostaglandin analog (PGA) bimatoprost and utilizes the company’s Novadur drug delivery platform. It is inserted into the eye using a prefilled, single-use applicator, which gradually releases the medication as the biodegradable copolymer matrix dissolves. The implant is formulated to reduce IOP for at least four months.

Bimatoprost mimics the action of prostamides, particularly prostaglandin F2α, by enhancing the outflow of aqueous humor, thereby reducing elevated IOP and lowering the risk of optic nerve damage. It is believed to achieve this effect by increasing aqueous humor drainage through both the trabecular meshwork and uveoscleral pathways, decreasing resistance to fluid outflow. Currently, bimatoprost is also available as a once-daily ophthalmic solution (Lumigan) for managing high IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

DURYSTA is a single-use ophthalmic drug delivery system for intracameral administration, containing 10 mcg of bimatoprost. It should not be re-administered to an eye that has already received a prior implant.

Drug Name DURYSTA (bimatoprost SR) Molecule type Small molecule Developer AbbVie Approvals Open-angle glaucoma or Ocular hypertension Mechanism of action Reduction in IOP/Prostaglandin analog Route of administration Intracameral implant

Ocular hypertension (OHT) is a broad term used to describe any condition where intraocular pressure (IOP) exceeds 21 mm Hg, the generally recognized upper threshold of normal eye pressure. In OHT, the eye’s drainage system does not function efficiently, leading to increased pressure. This condition is important as it may serve as a precursor to glaucoma, a severe eye disease that can cause permanent vision loss. According to Delveinsight’s estimates, the total number of OHT cases in the United States was approximately 9 million in 2023, with projections indicating further growth by 2034.

The current treatment landscape for OHT is categorized into various therapeutic classes, including prostaglandin analogs, beta-blockers, alpha-agonists, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, sympathomimetics, and miotics. Several approved treatments, such as iDoseTR, OMLONTI, and DURYSTA, are shaping the existing OHT market in the US, which is expected to expand further by 2034. This growth will be primarily driven by the introduction of new therapies that are anticipated to revolutionize the treatment landscape.

Emerging Competitors of DURYSTA

Several companies such as TearClear (TC-002 (latanoprost ophthalmic solution 0.005%)), Betaliq (BTQ-1902), Nicox Ophthalmics (NCX 470), Santen Inc./Ono Pharmaceutical (Sepetaprost), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company/Visiox Pharma (PDP-716), Santen Pharmaceutical (STN-1012600), and others are developing drugs for open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

The anticipated launch of these therapies will give a boost to the open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension market but at the same time, it will also create a competitive space between the already approved DURYSTA and these emerging therapies.

Key Developmental Activities of DURYSTA

In May 2020, AbbVie officially closed its USD 63-billion acquisition of Allergan to create a larger, stronger, and more diversified global biopharmaceutical company.

officially closed its USD 63-billion acquisition of Allergan to create a larger, stronger, and more diversified global biopharmaceutical company. In March 2020, the US FDA approved bimatoprost sustained-release in open-angle glaucoma patients. With the approval, the drug became the first intracameral, biodegradable sustained-release implant indicated to reduce IOP in patients with OAG or OHT.

the US FDA approved bimatoprost sustained-release in open-angle glaucoma patients. With the approval, the drug became the first intracameral, biodegradable sustained-release implant indicated to reduce IOP in patients with OAG or OHT. In February 2020, Allergan presented new data on Bimatoprost Sustained-Release (SR) at the AGS Annual Meeting in Washington, DC. The Phase III ARTEMIS study highlighted visual field outcomes and disease progression in open-angle glaucoma (OAG). Additional findings showed its intraocular pressure-lowering effects across Phase I/II and Phase III trials. At the time, an FDA review was underway for Bimatoprost SR, a potential first-in-class biodegradable intracameral implant for sustained IOP reduction in OAG and ocular hypertension.

presented new data on Bimatoprost Sustained-Release (SR) at the AGS Annual Meeting in Washington, DC. The Phase III ARTEMIS study highlighted visual field outcomes and disease progression in open-angle glaucoma (OAG). Additional findings showed its intraocular pressure-lowering effects across Phase I/II and Phase III trials. At the time, an FDA review was underway for Bimatoprost SR, a potential first-in-class biodegradable intracameral implant for sustained IOP reduction in OAG and ocular hypertension. In July 2019, the US FDA accepted Allergan’s new drug application for bimatoprost sustained-release in patients with POAG or OHT. The NDA was based on the positive results from the ARTEMIS Phase III studies and demonstrates the ongoing commitment to providing new treatments for patients with glaucoma.

DURYSTA Patent Details

In May 2018, Allergan, Inc. was granted a patent with the number 2005110380, publication number WO-2005110380-A1, and application number US-2005014021-W. This patent pertains to prostamide-containing intraocular implants and their methods of use. The granted patent is anticipated to remain in effect until October 2034, providing Allergan exclusive rights to these innovations in intraocular implant technology for an extended period.

DURYSTA Market Dynamics

Once implanted, DURYSTA can provide sustained intraocular pressure control for a significant period, reducing the frequency of treatments compared to eye drops. This can enhance patient adherence and convenience, particularly for individuals who struggle with daily eye drop regimens. Additionally, DURYSTA eliminates issues related to improper drop administration and potential side effects of preservatives found in topical medications.

However, the implantation process requires a minor surgical procedure, which may pose risks such as infection, inflammation, or corneal endothelial cell loss. The irreversible nature of the implant and potential limitations on repeat dosing may also be concerns. Cost considerations and insurance coverage could impact accessibility for some patients.

Ongoing technological advancements might lead to improvements in the implant design, making it more efficient, safer, and easier to administer, while regulatory approvals and long-term clinical data will play a critical role in broader adoption.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 DURYSTA: AbbVie 2.1 Product Overview 2.2 Other Development Activities 2.3 Clinical Development 2.4 Clinical Trials Information 2.5 Safety and Efficacy 2.6 Product Profile 2.7 Market Assessment 2.7.1 The 7MM Analysis 2.7.1.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebate 2.7.1.2 Pricing Trends 2.7.1.3 Analogue Assessment 2.7.1.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptake 2.7.2 The United States Market Analysis 2.7.3 EU4 and the United Kingdom Market Analysis 2.7.3.1 Germany 2.7.3.2 France 2.7.3.3 Italy 2.7.3.4 Spain 2.7.3.5 UK 2.7.4 Japan Market Analysis 2.8 Market Drivers 2.9 Market Barriers 2.10 SWOT Analysis 3 Key Cross of Marketed Competitors of DURYSTA 4 Key Cross of Emerging Competitors of DURYSTA

